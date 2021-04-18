Covid Angels’ Phase 2 Encourages Vaccination for Anyone Eligible

GREENBURGH, NY — April 18, 2021 — On the heels of the Town of Greenburgh, NY’s pioneering Covid Angels volunteer initiative, which helped thousands of vulnerable seniors and other Westchester County residents secure vaccine appointments, we now announce the launch of #VaxUpWestchester.

The second phase of the Covid Angelsk work, made possible in part by grants from UJA-Federation of New York and Westchester Community Foundation: A Division of The New York Community Trust, aspires to compassionately and pointedly address vaccine hesitancy. While the Angels continue to assist anyone who needs help securing a vaccine appointment, a new team dedicated to addressing hesitancy will help spread the message of encouraging vaccination for anyone eligible and pointing them to this valuable resource of the Angels’ assistance. This work will be supported by students affiliated with Greenburgh’s Theodore D. Young Community Center, who will be conducting community surveys and reporting on their findings. The campaign will feature real residents sharing their personal stories on why getting vaccinated matters to them, their families, and the health and safety of their communities. The campaign will disperse informative and resources to community leaders and local liaisons via bilingual flyers and our inclusive website, vaxupwestchester.org.

#VaxUpWestchester depends on everyone, and we welcome you to join us. Become a vaccine ambassador by sharing your vaccination story or selfie wherever you are online with the hashtag #VaxUpWestchester, and we might post it on our website and social media. Visit VaxUpWestchester.org for more information and resources about the vaccine and this campaign. We also welcome your ideas and contacts on what organizations, businesses and individuals in your community might be best for us to partner with in spreading this message, and what additional resources we can point to on our website and other marketing materials. Please direct email to vaxupwestchester@gmail. com.

Do you need help from a Covid Angel to secure an appointment? We are happy to assist. Simply fill out this help-request form, call the Town Supervisor’s office at 914-989-1540, or email greenburghcovidangels@gmail. com with your name and phone number. A volunteer will be in touch with you shortly.

Paul Feiner, Greenburgh Town Supervisor