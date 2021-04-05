John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher /Editor; Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit, Amy Bove, Co-Chief Operating Officer of WeShield, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-Monday, April 5, 2021 From 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

NEW YORK, NY; PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL; WHITE PLAINS, NY; and YONKERS, NY — April 5, 2021 —White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor John Bailey opens the broadcast day this Monday morning.

Alex Philippidis, White Plains Week’s first anchor reflected on the two decades that spanned White Plains from 2001 brought 2021 with John Bailey.The broadcast may be seen and heard on FIOS Ch. 35 and OPTIMUM Ch. 75, and anytime at www.wpcommunitymedia.org The New York State Senate Majority passed legislation that will end the prohibition on adult-use marijuana in New York State beginning January 1, 2022. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, “For too long the prohibition of cannabis disproportionately targeted communities of color with harsh prison sentences and after years of hard work, this landmark legislation provides justice for long-marginalized communities, embraces a new industry that will grow the economy, and establishes substantial safety guards for the public. Will the marginalized community have alternate capacity to earn a living? If so, how? Santino Thomas, Associated Builders & Contractors of the Empire State clarified the construction industries’ concerns with respect to the newly passed marijuana legislation when interviewed by John Bailey, Publisher/Editor of the White Plains CitizeNetReporter.

Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit speaks to the following issues/concerns:

Noah Green, 25, was named by multiple media sources as the suspected driver who ploughed a sedan into a barrier outside the Capitol Friday afternoon, April 2nd, killing Police Officer William Evan and injuring another officer. Green was shot dead by cops in the fatal car-and-knife assault. Several social media outlets divulged that Green was noted as a devotee of ‘Nation of Islam’ leader Louis Farrakhan. Is the nation undergoing a revolution/insurrection undermining previously regarded societal norms? Is this incident indicative of a societal breakdown? Axios informs that the U.S. economy has added 916,000 jobs in March revealing that the “blowout. job gains show how the vaccines and the economic reopening are invigorating the battered labor market in America as well as the catalyst that is also a positive international financial influence as noted by The Washington Post New York State is close to closing a budget gap due to federal funds, expected revenue from online casino gambling, recreational marijuana sales revenue to satisfy education needs, among other concerns

Amy Bove was one of three restauranteurs who loved shop when the pandemic hit. Undefeated, they pivoted; they’re now set to be acquired after projecting revenues over $100M for 2021. Ms. Bove is the Co-Chief Operating Officer of WeShield. She joined WeShield at its inception primarily focused upon and responsible for Sales Operations and Strategy.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor reveals a panoply of hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international concerns with commensurate analysis.

