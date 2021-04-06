New York Knicks Executive Team Puts Covid-19 On the Bench

President, General Manager and Head Coach Receive Vaccine; Encourages Others to Follow Their Lead

VALHALLA, NY — APRIL 6, 2021 —Members of the New York Knicks Executive Team participated in a public service announcement put together by Westchester County encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “I want to thank the New York Knicks and MSG for helping us show the public that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe. This latest PSA is all about normalizing and encouraging the vaccine process – which is open now to most New Yorkers. All of us miss being able to go to a Knicks game – but getting vaccinated is another step on the road to packing the stands and cheering our hometown team on again.”

You can View the Full PSA Here

Recorded moments after receiving their own vaccine at Westchester Community College, the members spoke about why they wanted to get the vaccine and their hope for others to sign up and make appointments, just like they did. All three were age eligible at the time of receiving their first dose at the Valhalla campus, operated by Westchester County.

Tom Thibodeau, Head Coach of the New York Knicks said: “I think it’s an important step to take, to get all of our lives back to normal…you’re not only helping yourself, you’re helping all of those people around you.”

Leon Rose, President of the New York Knicks said: “ I really think this step of getting the vaccination is a step for everybody to move forward.”

Scott Perry, General Manager of the New York Knicks said: “The more of us that are vaccinated, the better chance we have of defeating this virus together, because it’s going to take all of us together.”

This latest PSA is part of an ongoing campaign launched in January encouraging the vaccine across the County. The New York Knicks training facility is located in Greenburgh.

###

SOURCE: Catherine Cioffi | Communications Director | Office of Westchester County Executive George Latimer