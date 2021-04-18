Pitch In for Parks in Mount Vernon at Willson’s Woods

Volunteers needed to plant, paint, and remove invasive plants at Willson’s Woods Park.
No experience is necessary!

Invasive Plant Removal at Willson’s Woods Park.
MOUNT VERNON, NY — April 17, 2020 — In for Parks, the Westchester Parks Foundation’s annual clean up, spruce up day is scheduled for Wednesday, April 21 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Willson’s Woods Parks in Mount Vernon, NY.

Willson’s Woods Park and Pool is located at East Lincoln Avenue, Mount Vernon NY 10550, Westchester County. Willson’s Woods is one of the oldest parks in Westchester County. Willson’s Woods is a 23-acre park offering a beautiful swimming pool and adjacent English Tudor style bathhouse along with areas for picnicking and fishing.

