Ron Matten, Candidate for Yonkers City Council President, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Friday, April 2, 2021 from 10am-12Noon EST

YONKERS, NY — April 2, 20221 — Ron Matten, candidate for Yonkers City Council President shares his credentialed experience and love for Yonkers by sharing his informing us of his learned capacity. From 10-11am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor follows to delve into hyperlocal and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11am-12Noon EST

