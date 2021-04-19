Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick and Assemblyman Mike Lawler Host Press Conference Advocating for Passage of “Paula’s Law”

Joined by Paula’s Mother Lois Bohovesky, “Joan’s Law” Advocate Rosemarie D’Allessandro, Orangetown Supervisor Teresa Kenny, Former County Legislator John Murphy, County Legislator Jim Foley, and Orangetown Board Members Paul Valentine, Tom Diviny, and Jerry Bottari

New York State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (SD-38)

NYS Assemblymember Mike Lawler (AD-97).

PEARL RIVER, NY — April 19, 2021 — Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (NYS-SD-38), and Assemblyman Mike Lawler (NYS-AD-97) hosted a press conference at the Pearl River Library today at 10:00am to advocate for passage of “Paula’s Law”, named after Paula Bohovesky who was bludgeoned to death in a Pearl River alley by two men in 1980.

“Paula’s Law” would be an extension of “Joan’s Law” passed in 2004 and named after Joan D’Allessandro, Rosemarie D’Allessandro’s 7 year-old daughter was murdered in 1973 near the edge of Harriman State Park in Stony Point.

“Joan’s law” implemented a ban on parole for someone who murders a child under age 14 during a sexual attack – a law that would not have applied to the two murderers of 16 year-old Paula Bohovesky.

One of Paula’s murderers, Richard LaBarbera was paroled in 2019 and subsequently arrested again in 2020 for parole violations. The other murderer, Robert McCain, is due for parole in June, and Paula’s family, as well as a groundswell of community activists are fighting to keep him in prison.

“Paula’s Law” would expand the ban on parole for someone who murders a child under age 14 during a sexual attack set forth in Joan’s Law by raising the age from 14 to 18.

Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (NYS-SD-38)| Evan Menist | Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director

Assemblyman Mike Lawler (NYS-AD-97 | Nathaniel Soule | Chief of Staff

