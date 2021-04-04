Styles for Happy Days Here Again!

PELHAM, NY — April 3, 2021 — Certainly, thanks to the ongoing pandemic, this is a season like no other. And though it’s been a quiet year for the fashion world, it’s still never too early to perk up for summer – from shades and bathing suits to clogs, maxi skirts, and surprisingly comfy bags. It’s going to be an interesting season as we enter a brave new world that hopefully looks a little like our old world and is ideally filled with pool parties and alfresco meals.

If there’s been one fashion lesson learned during lockdown, it’s that personal style doesn’t disappear in difficult times. And though fashion lovers the world over are staying home, they’re still getting dressed and celebrating the joys of clothing. For certain, the designers we love have made the case for trying something lively and fresh, whether that means Nicholas Ghesquiere’s roomy cargo pants at Louis Vuitton or Miuccia Prada’s micro miniskirts at Miu Miu. As for the biggest spring/summer 2021 trends? The new working-from-home routine certainly had an effect on what designers turned out. Let’s have a look.

Anthony Vaccarello showed a stellar Saint Laurent (right) collection with a new streamlined silhouette. It’s surprisingly soft, hard edges rounded off. There’s a general air of relaxing, even playfulness. The designer tells us, “With everything that’s going on in the world, I wanted something softer, warmer.” Something we all want right about now. And soft, relaxing, playful – his toast-colored frock was all that and more.

Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough echoed very similar sentiments at Proezna Schouler (left). “We wanted something that felt effortless and warm; we wanted to get rid of the sharp edges. It has to make you feel good. For us, that’s what fashion should be at its most successful. It should make one’s life easier and feel good,” the boys tell us. “A forever quality, something that lasts.” Hernandez and McCollough succeed with their adorable black tunic worn over a flowy chiffon skirt of orange and black scribbled on white – guaranteed to make one feel very, very good!

“There was something about this odd time that we’re living in, and the idea that there is something so much bigger than all of us that controls everything,” Erdem Moralioglu (right) explained, drawing a parallel between crises past and present. A stand-out piece was the designer’s to-the-floor, romantic tea dress, pink flowers gracing a dreamy white skirt. There was a feeling of resourcefulness at Erdem that illustrated the idea of beauty in a time of uncertainty.

Pamela Roland (left) is a remarkably consistent designer: you’re always going to find a lot of megawatt dresses. This season there were more cocktail numbers, but even those still had her signature glitz. And glitz it was with Roland’s flirty, glam fuchsia cocktail piece…megawatt indeed!

Mirroring in real life the aspirational image his brand so vividly promotes, Ralph Lauren‘s (right) story is the story of the American Dream. A tale of ambition and self-invention, its hero has often been compared to F.Scott Fitzgerald’s Jay Gatsby.

Uncomplicated, even understated, this winning look: polka dot bell-bottom trousers topped with a pristine white shirt – classic from a true classicist. Lauren’s designs are more instantly and automatically recognizable than those of almost any other designer working today: tailored, dashing, tweed-to-lame looks that remind us of English aristocrats or New England blue bloods weekending in the country.

Jonny Johansson of Acne Studios spent lockdown in Stockholm and it filled him with a sense of spiritual rebirth. “It feels like a transition to something more positive. I’m very optimistic about what’s happening,” he tells us. His garments quite literally reflected this. Everywhere you looked, there was a shiny, metallic or iridescent texture. Johansson’s feeling of spiritual rebirth was on display in a happy, bright orange dress accompanied by a Big Bag of the self-same color. Happier, less stressful times, here we come!

Barbara Barton Sloane, is a well respected Publicist, Contributing Editor to The Bronxville Tribune, The Greenburgh Tribune, The Mount Vernon Tribune, The Ossining Tribune, The Westchester Tribune, The Yonkers Tribune, The Yorktown Tribune, with respect to travel, fashion, and cuisine.