The ‘Friends and Family’ Hezitorial
PREAMBLE: Yonkers City Council President Mike Khader and Yonkers Democratic City Council Majority Leader Corazon Pineda-Isaac were not in attendance to at minimum veto the “welfare check” to benefit the financially bereft former Judge Daly. Which begs the question, “who speaks for fiscal responsibility representative of the the public’s interest?” It is after all they who pay the bills!
YONKERS, NY — April 18, 2021 — It is without a doubt that The Honorable Yonkers City Court Judge Thomas Daly lost the voter’s support for re-election to the Yonkers City Court for another term. Yet, no one need tear up with crocodile tears for the 21-years long veteran of the Yonkers City Court. Judge Daly has friends in high places after all. The love runs true and deep. The Yonkers Tribune has learned from people in the know that the shocked, “in denial,” and despondent Judge Daly was able to commandeer $140,000 over the next two years by pleading for a “friends and family” send-off gift for being such a good “boy”! The “deserving” former Judge Daly’s plight was evidently more dire than the thousands of Yonkers Public School District students who require a Chromebook to undertake a full year of studies at their grade level. $140,000 would pay for 100,000 Chromebooks.
The Board of Contracts and Supplies is an unusual venue through which Judge Daly beseeched the powers that be to bequeath him a financial gift. It seemed a perfect hideaway for the fiscally unaware to conceive that a plot of such subterfuge would ever come to light. But alas, it has thanks to the “all knowing” insider who knew exactly where to look. A hat tip of thanks indeed. One thing is certain, the Daly’s will, at least over the next two years, be able to maintain their cozy friendship by buying their “newspaper” reporter friend a meal. It is after all that they thereby were able to maintain their relationship beneath the chasm of integrity to which they each succumbed. Which proves the adage that every man has a price whereas women are not so fiscally swayed. They tend to adhere to a higher calling. Even so, integrity seems too easily maligned at the rate of $70,000 per annum.
“The actual February 4th, 2021 annotated link to the actual agenda: 637496919813970000 (yonkersny.gov), which indicates all PART I – RECOMMENDATIONS FOR NEW CONTRACTS – ALL ITEMS APPROVED
Corporation Counsel – GML 104b
17. Thomas R. Daly, Esq.
Amount: $70,000 per calendar year
Term: 2/18/2021 – 2/17/2022, with option to renew for 12-months
Req. No.
Account: General Fund – Professional Fees
Scope: Provide legal services and advice to the Office of the Corporation Counsel.
Buyer: AC
CITY OF YONKERS – BOARD OF CONTRACT AND SUPPLY ANNOTATED AGENDA FOR MEETING OF FEBRUARY 4, 2021 – 3:00 PM CITY DEPARTMENT WIDE CONFERENCE CALL
MEMBERS
MIKE SPANO, MAYOR, represented by Deputy Mayor James Cavanaugh
*****Mr. Mike Khader, City Council President (absent)
Mr. John Liszewski, Commissioner of Finance & Management Services represented by Deputy Commissioner Mr. Paul Summerfield,
City Engineer Ms. Elizabeth Janocha
*****Ms. Corazon Pineda Isaac, City Council Majority Leader (absent)
OTHERS IN ATTENDANCE
Tom Collich, Purchasing Director Rachel Kravitz, Associate Corporation Counsel
VOTING MEMBERS
Procurements Subject to General Municipal Law (GML) 103 – Competitive Sealed Bidding Mayor Mike Spano John Liszewski Paul Summerfield *****Mike Khader (absent).
VOTING MEMBERS
Procurements Subject to General Municipal Law (GML) 104b – Not Subject to Competitive Sealed Bidding
Mayor Mike Spano John Liszewski Paul Summerfield
NOTE: *****Mike Khader *****Corazon Pineda Isaac were both absent. If the job description is too great for these “so-called” representatives, it is perhaps time for to each step down and retreat from their respective re-election efforts this year and for all time.
WHY WERE BOTH YONKERS CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT AND YONKERS CITY CITY MAJORITY LEADER CORAZON PINEDA-ISAAC NOT IN ATTENDANCE?
BOCS February 4, 2021, Rev 2.4.2021
$1.40 for a Chrome Book? Where can I get that deal?
It’s a shame that Corp Counsel Head Matthew Gallagher a reputable lawyer has to deal with the incompetent Daly family who can’t get jobs anywhere else besides with spaNO
Could someone explain to me how this is possible? The voters said no to Daly and McGrath so the Mayor takes it upon himself to give them taxpayers jobs anyway?
The same Mayor that threatened Brandon Neider because he wanted to run against David Tubiolo? The same guy that threatened to expose ten years of fraudulent petitions that include Mayor Mike Spanos race? Riddle me this … how is this Mayor going to make it out of office without being arrested? I know so many little goodies and if I KNOW it is only a matter of time as I sit here and eat popcorn. I have more respect for the MAFIA then I do Nick Spano and his oompa loompas! Let’s face it Mikey is an alcoholic and does not have the smarts to run this city.
Nicky and Zehy are in a race to see which one ends up back in Federal prison first! It is not IF it is WHEN!
Khader never attends Board of Contract and Supply meetings
ABOLISH CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT’S OFFICE
Both Spanos and Khader will reward their friends. Look at Micky Sabatino and $75k a year payment for overturning term limits. How many Khaders are on city payroll?
The DOJ and DA need to investigate this!!!!
I have been a whistleblower about the Daly Family for over a year now- Carol Daly is infamous for her tenure in city hall to not do her full hours and come and go as she pleases! This contract is a slap on the face to tax payers. Carol Daly also has been known to practice sub-par hygiene as well as her husband I guess it runs in the Daly household!!!!!
2.5 years till this mayor is out smh
Who in city hall does their full hours and doesn’t come and go as they please …
What’s fair is fair.