The ‘Friends and Family’ Hezitorial

PREAMBLE: Yonkers City Council President Mike Khader and Yonkers Democratic City Council Majority Leader Corazon Pineda-Isaac were not in attendance to at minimum veto the “welfare check” to benefit the financially bereft former Judge Daly. Which begs the question, “who speaks for fiscal responsibility representative of the the public’s interest?” It is after all they who pay the bills!

YONKERS, NY — April 18, 2021 — It is without a doubt that The Honorable Yonkers City Court Judge Thomas Daly lost the voter’s support for re-election to the Yonkers City Court for another term. Yet, no one need tear up with crocodile tears for the 21-years long veteran of the Yonkers City Court. Judge Daly has friends in high places after all. The love runs true and deep. The Yonkers Tribune has learned from people in the know that the shocked, “in denial,” and despondent Judge Daly was able to commandeer $140,000 over the next two years by pleading for a “friends and family” send-off gift for being such a good “boy”! The “deserving” former Judge Daly’s plight was evidently more dire than the thousands of Yonkers Public School District students who require a Chromebook to undertake a full year of studies at their grade level. $140,000 would pay for 100,000 Chromebooks.

The Board of Contracts and Supplies is an unusual venue through which Judge Daly beseeched the powers that be to bequeath him a financial gift. It seemed a perfect hideaway for the fiscally unaware to conceive that a plot of such subterfuge would ever come to light. But alas, it has thanks to the “all knowing” insider who knew exactly where to look. A hat tip of thanks indeed. One thing is certain, the Daly’s will, at least over the next two years, be able to maintain their cozy friendship by buying their “newspaper” reporter friend a meal. It is after all that they thereby were able to maintain their relationship beneath the chasm of integrity to which they each succumbed. Which proves the adage that every man has a price whereas women are not so fiscally swayed. They tend to adhere to a higher calling. Even so, integrity seems too easily maligned at the rate of $70,000 per annum.

“The actual February 4th, 2021 annotated link to the actual agenda: 637496919813970000 (yonkersny.gov), which indicates all PART I – RECOMMENDATIONS FOR NEW CONTRACTS – ALL ITEMS APPROVED

Corporation Counsel – GML 104b

17. Thomas R. Daly, Esq.

Amount: $70,000 per calendar year

Term: 2/18/2021 – 2/17/2022, with option to renew for 12-months

Req. No.

Account: General Fund – Professional Fees

Scope: Provide legal services and advice to the Office of the Corporation Counsel.

Buyer: AC

CITY OF YONKERS – BOARD OF CONTRACT AND SUPPLY ANNOTATED AGENDA FOR MEETING OF FEBRUARY 4, 2021 – 3:00 PM CITY DEPARTMENT WIDE CONFERENCE CALL

MEMBERS

MIKE SPANO, MAYOR, represented by Deputy Mayor James Cavanaugh

*****Mr. Mike Khader, City Council President (absent)

Mr. John Liszewski, Commissioner of Finance & Management Services represented by Deputy Commissioner Mr. Paul Summerfield,

City Engineer Ms. Elizabeth Janocha

*****Ms. Corazon Pineda Isaac, City Council Majority Leader (absent)

OTHERS IN ATTENDANCE

Tom Collich, Purchasing Director Rachel Kravitz, Associate Corporation Counsel

VOTING MEMBERS

Procurements Subject to General Municipal Law (GML) 103 – Competitive Sealed Bidding Mayor Mike Spano John Liszewski Paul Summerfield *****Mike Khader (absent).

VOTING MEMBERS

Procurements Subject to General Municipal Law (GML) 104b – Not Subject to Competitive Sealed Bidding

Mayor Mike Spano John Liszewski Paul Summerfield

NOTE: *****Mike Khader *****Corazon Pineda Isaac were both absent. If the job description is too great for these “so-called” representatives, it is perhaps time for to each step down and retreat from their respective re-election efforts this year and for all time.

WHY WERE BOTH YONKERS CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT AND YONKERS CITY CITY MAJORITY LEADER CORAZON PINEDA-ISAAC NOT IN ATTENDANCE?

