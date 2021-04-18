WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — April 17, 2021 — As we stepped into 2021, everyone hoped that this year would be better than the last one. However, there are many things experts are warning the globe about this year. With the pandemic sweeping countries and causing people to stay at home for social distancing, everyone’s primary goal is to protect their family and ensure that they are prepared for everything in advance, including the right stock of food and water. If the pandemic has taught us one thing, it is the uncertainty of life. That said, here are the basic things to anticipate this year, so you can make a contingency plan and gather all supplies that you need!

The Pandemic & Unemployment

If you thought unemployment would end in 2021, you weren’t the only one thinking like this. In the first quarter of 2020, the pandemic caused many businesses to downsize or shut down completely, leaving many people in financial crisis as they got laid off. Even though remote working became the latest norm, it didn’t prevent businesses from losing their valuable clients.

As the government continues to control and curb the pandemic’s spread, many businesses are still being shut down as the number of affected regions is rising steadily, even in 2021. That said, are you prepared for the financial issues if you lose your job or your business is forced to shut down?

Some might even call it an apocalypse of the economic crisis that is about to roll in 2021. In case you lose your job, you need to substantially stock up your household items. You might think about buying just some extra fans of food and water bottles on your trips to the grocery shop.

The uncertainty of life and the fear of the unknown make global situations like these scary. That said, reassess your medical care and cut down your expenses as much as you can. The world has changed, and we are forced to adjust accordingly.

Global Economic Collapse

The collapse of the global economy is also predicted for 2021 since no country is spared from the pandemic’s clutches. Despite how sad it is, we have to realistically assess the situation and understand that some businesses might never be operating again. That said, the most imminent crisis to prepare for, the global economic collapse will have a rippling effect on the entire globe.

Since we are living in a digital era, all economies of the world are interconnected. If the dollars go down, so does every other currency on the globe. We are more likely to expect a massive decrease in the global stock markets due to the domino effect. Since 2020, many countries are suffering due to the emergency stop put on travel and tourism. The U.S. is already dealing with an economic disaster that is as bad as the Great Depression.

Be prepared for a collapsing infrastructure and communal resources. It is time to gear up on one’s food and water resources while prepping up a survival food kit.

Restrictions on Firearms

While venturing out to get your hands on firearms, you can expect steeper prices. In the U.S., politicians have been voting to increase taxes for the registration and licensing of firearms. The amount of ammo one can buy is getting delimited as well. That said, you can expect authorities to control your firearms like never before. The related to the use and ownership of firearms can also change drastically. Therefore, make sure you check with the laws of your region while you prepare for the worst. During hard times, make sure to stay in touch with your family and friends, and community while ensuring you and your loved ones’ safety. Make sure that you have all the survival supplies while banding together in tough times.