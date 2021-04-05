WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — April 5, 2021 — April is a big birthday month for the Jeffers family, my wife, daughter, sister and many dear friends all celebrate, so right after I take out a loan for gift buying I will write this week’s “Birthday Bash” edition of “News & Notes.”

If you have ever seen me play golf, you know that trees and water often attract my shots, so I really wish I could have had this course growing up…the Skyhawk Sports Academy will hold “Beginning Golf” on April 20 and 27 at the Katonah Memorial Park. Participants will learn the fundamentals of swinging, putting, body positioning, etiquette and keeping score. The program is specifically designed for the entry-level player, simplifying instruction so that young players can make an easy and effective transition onto the golf course.

Did you know that April 3 was National Love Our Children Day, I am very fortunate to have three wonderful daughters and look forward to celebrating this day and all days with them.

My wife has often told me I have two left feet when it comes to dancing, so I am happy to promote the “Pre-School Dance and Movement program” with instructor: Lauren Muccino. Class will start with warmup stretches and then you will grove to the beat of the music. Attire is comfortable clothing that can stretch (no jeans) and sneakers. The program is for ages 3 to 5 on April 12, 19, 26 from 3:00 to 3:45 p.m. at the Bedford Hills Memorial Park or at the Bedford Hills Train Station during inclement weather.

This conversation sounded interesting on Saturday, April 3

from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. join Darren Walker, President of the Ford Foundation, a leading non-profit grantmaking organization, as he is honored by the Katonah Museum of Art. He and Katonah Museum of Art Executive Director Michael Gitlitz will discuss Walker’s depth of experience in the non-profit world and his transformative work with the Ford Foundation to address structural, societal changes during this period of social and political disruption, and despite the additional challenges posed by the pandemic. There will also be an opportunity for questions from the audience.

The good folks at the Bedford Recreation Department are offering a course in “Babysitting Skills” with instructor Nicole Caviola on April 28 and 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Bedford Hills Train Station. Students will learn the skills necessary to babysit children of all ages. Instruction includes responsibilities of the sitter, handling emergencies, simple first aid, feeding, diapering, bedtime and playing. All students will receive a certificate of completion. This program is also suitable for children who may not be ready to babysit, but who are ready to be left alone at home.

I like to end this column once again wishing a happy and hopeful spring and a big thank you to all essential personnel who are on the job, health care workers, first responders, truck drivers, grocery store workers, anyone out there on the front line, thank you for your dedication, your service and being there for all of us!

This old joke always brings a smile to my face, “If April showers bring May flowers what do Mayflowers bring…Pilgrims,” see you next time!