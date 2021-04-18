Yonkers Community Development Agency Board Meeting Notice – Monday, April 19, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST

Yonkers Community

Development Agency

YONKERS, NY — April 17, 2021 — A board meeting of the YONKERS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY will be held MONDAY, APRIL 19, 2021 at 4:30 PM. The meeting will be conducted VIRTUALLY in accordance with the Executive Order issued by the Governor of New York State. To join the meeting, please use the meeting access information provided below.

For additional information, please contact Wanda Rodriguez at 914-377-6650 or direct email to wanda.rodriguez@yonkersny.gov or visit yonkersny.gov/work/department-of-planning- development/boards-agencies/community-development-agency and select YCDA Notices.

Link:

Meeting ID: Passcode: Dial-In:

MEETING ACCESS INFORMATION

Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84439097096?pwd=YjhnRTlLNmU zTE5ia25aTjg3SXcydz09

MEETING ID … 844 3909 7096

PASSCODE … 752853

DIAL-IN … (929) 436-2866