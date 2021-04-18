YONKERS, NY — April 17, 2021 —The Yonkers City Council had earlier this week voted to accept a settlement in the amount of $175,000 in the case of Ihsan Malkawi for damages she suffered while under Yonkers Police Department custody.

In 2019, Mrs. Malkawi had her hijab forcibly removed from her person. A hijab is a religious veil worn by Muslim women in the presence of any male outside of their immediate family, which usually covers the hair, head and chest.from her head in violation of her religious rights as defined and protected under U.S. Constitution.

YPD brought Mrs. Malkawi in for questioning with respect to assertions

of abuse by her daughter. Mrs. Malkawi was denied permission to wear the hijab while under Yonkers Police Department custody some 36 hours

Her daughter’s claims of abuse were proven false and eventually withdrawn.

It is not known if Mrs. Malkawai was permitted to appear before the court wearing a hijab or not.

The Yonkers City Council voted to unanimously approve the settlement in favor of Mrs. Malkawi.

