The Hezitorial That Questions the Professional Capacity and Aptitude of Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller

The Blue Truth

YONKERS, NY — April 11, 2021 — Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Gardner retired about two years ago, bequeathing his eventual successor, John Mueller, the enviable accolade of having the City of Yonkers designated the safest city of like size in America. Alas the lofty pedestal that elevated Yonkers, New York, from far afield has been allowed to languish over the last two years. This, despite the impetus that the Covid-19 pandemic has spurred greater interest in renting, and buying waterfront properties along the majestic Hudson River awaiting residents moving beyond the New York metropolitan area.

The pillars of exceptionalism have atrophied in the City of Hills despite the years of planning, cajoling, even fabricating accolades of perceived, albeit unaccomplished success. While Covid-19 gave Yonkers a bolstered prospectus, the Yonkers Police Department under the deficient and feigned guidance of P.C. Mueller has languished in sustaining a long-sought and sustainable image of justifiable tranquility, economic development, and abidance to the rule of law only to languish in the wake of P.C. Mueller’s deficient leadership skills that has not only failed him, but undermined years of planning from ever coming to fruition.

Is Mueller the lone culprit of failure? Most assuredly, “No!” What Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano has long conceived has failed due to the lack of leadership, training, knowledge, experience, and blatant arrogance exhibited by P.C. Mueller.

In fact, it was only a few days ago that a lone Yonkers Police Officer was parked on a diagonal at Getty Square. A video of a man seemingly weighing approximately 325 lbs. lifted a metal supermarket shopping cart and propelled it onto the roof of the police car noted above. It most assuredly caused damage to the rear window of the car, the roof, as well as damaging the red and yellow lighting apparatus attached to the roof.

The man who committed this criminal act pivoted to depart the scene after his crime. He did so with a bravado that revealed his disrespect of law enforcement. He distanced himself from the police car with his arms raised above his chest, laughing as he departed the scene of the crime, smirking with disdain and disrespect to the Police Officer manning the car, yet declaring himself the culprit by his bravado for those in Getty Square to witness.

The P.O. did depart his vehicle and walked after the culprit, but after a few expletives, he let the instigator of the crime depart. The P.O. did not call for police back-up even though there was a newly installed satellite police office across the street from the cellphone store by which the police car was diagonally parked.

As has been typical of the YPD, they decide when and if to divulge such incidents. By not sharing this criminal conduct, YPD will soon learn that the respect or fear the public may have held has now totally dissipated. Many in Getty Square were witness to this criminal conduct and hence thereafter on Facebook video. The fact that the P.O. decided not to pursue the culprit on his own or to even request backup that was within minutes from the scene, will have ramifications that will cause harm to the men and women in blue. The fact that the lone P.O. was not instructed in advance on how to manage such a scenario speaks to the disheveled and incoherent leadership capacity of P.C. Mueller.

If this specific incident, replicated in various other forms within the city limits in not indicative of P.C. Mueller’s lack of professional experience, will Mayor Mike Spano permit this “false” professional to aimlessly lead the Yonkers Police Department to undermine the prospects of The City of Yonkers in the near future? Mayor Spano’s trust in Mueller has proven itself an utter mistake. Mayor Spano would be wise to correct this problem and replace Mueller with a professional in every sense of the word rather than a verbose and deleterious quack.

Another pillar of excellence expected by potential residents is for a fully functioning Yonkers Board of Education (YBoE) and a functioning Yonkers Public School District.