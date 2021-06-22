Ask a Lawyer … My Apartment Was Flooded. Can I Sue My Landlord?           

Talk to a Lawyer Online Now. Affordable Legal Help 24/7.

Question: My apartment was water damaged from a pipe bursting two apartments above me. The water poured in for 6 hours and resulted in major damage to the apartment and my stuff. I am now being told I have two choices, cram two grown adult men into a one-bedroom apartment or find a new place to live. They are currently paying for 8 days at an extended stay hotel for two rooms, one for me, and one for my roommate and his cat. What legal action can I take? –James T.

Lawyer: Your landlord has a duty to make any necessary repairs to your rental. Since this damage was not caused by any negligence of your own, your landlord should be trying to put you up in a similar rental unit while the repairs are being done. Since you rent a two-bedroom unit, obviously a one-bedroom unit would not be comparable. If your landlord is willing to only charge you half the rent, or less, then you and your roommate can consider this as a viable option.

Legal Cause to Terminate Your Lease

However, if you do not wish to stay in the one-bedroom unit, then you may have grounds for terminating your lease under a constructive eviction in pursuing a civil lawsuit against her landlord for monetary damages. A constructive eviction takes place when your landlord breaches his duties under the lease agreement, and where the implied warranty of habitability has been breached. Since your unit is not livable, and since your landlord is not offering a suitable replacement unit, he would be in breach of his obligations under the lease. That means that you can potentially terminate your lease and move to a new rental unit, and pursue a civil lawsuit against her landlord.

Seeking Monetary Damages

You could sue him for monetary damages to collect rent you have paid, your moving costs, the cost of your hotel stay while a new rental, lost wages for any mistakes that work, or any other expenses that you incur as a result. You could potentially file this through Small Claims Court, or file a standard civil lawsuit if you wish to sue for an amount greater than the Small Claims Court. In that case you would need to retain a civil attorney. The good news is that most civil attorneys work on a contingency fee basis, which means you should not have to pay anything upfront out-of-pocket. Rather, your attorney recovers their fees once you when a monetary judgment at trial.

