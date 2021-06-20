Community Voices Heard Power Endorse Lakisha Collins-Bellamy 

YONKERS, NY — June 20, 2021 — Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, Democrat for Yonkers City Council President, is proud to receive an endorsement from Community Voices Heard Power.

Community Voices Heard Power (CVH Power) is a multiracial, member-led organization that advocates for social, racial, and economic justice. CVH Power operates throughout Westchester County, New York City, and the Hudson Valley, and is working toward a New York that is equitable for all, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, age, gender expression, sexual identity, citizen status, primary language, and ability.

“We are proud to endorse Lakisha Collins-Bellamy for Yonkers City Council President,” said Juanita Lewis, Deputy Director of Community Voices Heard Power. “Lakisha’s vision of more affordable housing, access to better jobs and an equitable school system is one we are excited about and can get behind,” Lewis added.

Once elected, Collins-Bellamy looks forward to working with CVH Power and other organizations within the community to ensure that every Yonkers resident has access to affordable housing, a safe community, economic opportunity, and a quality education.

Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, a lifelong Yonkers resident, serves as legal counsel for the Municipal Housing Authority of Yonkers, is a member of the Yonkers Police Reform Committee, and volunteers her time as a Board of Education Trustee. For more information about Collins-Bellamy and her campaign: www.lakishaforyonkers.com.

SOURCE: Ruby Bard | Campaign Manager | Lakisha Collins-Bellamy for Yonkers City Council President