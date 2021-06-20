Community Voices Heard Power Endorse Lakisha Collins-Bellamy 

YONKERS, NY — June 20, 2021 — Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, Democrat for Yonkers City Council President, is proud to receive an endorsement from Community Voices Heard Power.
Community Voices Heard Power (CVH Power) is a multiracial, member-led organization that advocates for social, racial, and economic justice. CVH Power operates throughout Westchester County, New York City, and the Hudson Valley, and is working toward a New York that is equitable for all, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, age, gender expression, sexual identity, citizen status, primary language, and ability.
“We are proud to endorse Lakisha Collins-Bellamy for Yonkers City Council President,” said Juanita Lewis, Deputy Director of Community Voices Heard Power. “Lakisha’s vision of more affordable housing, access to better jobs and an equitable school system is one we are excited about and can get behind,” Lewis added.
Once elected, Collins-Bellamy looks forward to working with CVH Power and other organizations within the community to ensure that every Yonkers resident has access to affordable housing, a safe community, economic opportunity, and a quality education.
Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, a lifelong Yonkers resident, serves as legal counsel for the Municipal Housing Authority of Yonkers, is a member of the Yonkers Police Reform Committee, and volunteers her time as a Board of Education Trustee. For more information about Collins-Bellamy and her campaign: www.lakishaforyonkers.com.
SOURCE: Ruby Bard | Campaign Manager | Lakisha Collins-Bellamy for Yonkers City Council President
Acorn was unfairly targeted? You must be joking. Do some objective research on what they were doing.
The only ones who want Khader out are Nick, Vinny, and Mike or as they are known at the YPD checkpoint: Moe, Larry , and Curley.
Mike Khader will be sitting on the second floor as he selects his replacement for City Council President, Freddy Vasquez.
Nick makes the call, the rest fall into place…
36 hours until Khader’s re-election hopes are dashed. And all because people learnt the truth.
The truth shall set Yonkers free.
God Almighty.
No Hezi set Yonkers free. While still mighty, a little less than divine.
Lakisha is a joke!! That’s the best you got Spano to defeat Khader. 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
Can’t wait until the Feds investigate the Spano regime!
Given all the despicable campaign tactics, I’m voting for Khader.
The Council voted unanimously against Khader for BS allegations, these tools all need to be held accountable. So here’s the deal….
It’s really sad that all 6 members of the Council are totally incompetent.
It’s actually disgusting and offensive… we have :
1) Crash car, double -dipping, no-show, put me on a pole Corazon;
2) Ghetto, food bag, illiterate, fluffy BR slipper wearing, playing every side Tasha;
3) ego-maniac, insurance/registration dodger, abuse of Power with City assets, campaign finance violator, surrealist and all about identity politics Shanae;
4) Rubbo lazy, campaign finance violator, coward, turncoat Republican acting as a fake Dem thinking he’s going to be Mayor, compromised with drunken accident w/ Akeem, Mayors infamous PR director;
5) the mental-midget, in a deep, deep sleep Mike Breen;
6) and the stammering, long -winded say nothing and do nothing Buffon CPA Merante!
And all the incumbent stooges voted in favor of term extensions for themselves and the Mayor. Talk about insult and self-serving!!!
And lastly, we have Meier, DPW Commissioner and Chair of Dem Party. Talk about conflict of interest. We need an investigation of that affiliation and also of the Compromised IG and the corrupt Spano.
Praying Mike Khader wins and takes all you leeches down. 🙏🏻🙏🏻
Johnny tells us what you really think.
I am supporting: Rubbo, Matten, Hodges, and Pineda Issacs.
Despicable campaign tactics is Khader’s first name.
Khader is a low life who had no job and a failed law practice that wasn’t making money to pay rent.
He is known for being cheap, sneaky, and dishonest. He uses people to get ahead in life.
He used taxpayers money to skip his rent payment. Now he is fighting fir his life in office.
We will say no more to the Khader clan on Tuesday.
You gained 6 here. Best of luck Mrs Collins
This group is an off-shoot of the leftist racist activist group formerly known as Acorn run in NYC by Bertha Lewis which was forced to disband because of corruption and fraud. The acceptance of support from Community Voices Heard by Bellamy-Collins is repulsive and disgusting-you just lost 5 votes in my household.
There is literally video footage of Mike Khader salivating all over CVH from May of this year. (Find it on Facebook.)
You’re going to have to try harder. Maybe you should vote for Peter Spano, because clearly this issue will put you off both of the frontrunner candidates.
Which Khader sycophant is behind this one? Funny how he’s supposedly progressive, until he misses out on endorsements from accredited organizations committed to doing the work. Then these organizations are suddenly “leftist racist activist groups”
For your information, Acorn was unfairly targeted at the beginning of the Obama years because Republicans saw the potential in discrediting and vilifying an organization which enabled civic participation. Confabulating myths about electoral fraud with an internalized suspicion of people of color, a precursor to present day efforts to enact restrictive voting laws in states that might potentially throw a cog in Republican plans to retain control via minority rule.
Sorry your attempt at racial victimization falls so far short of the truth-maybe you should advocate for reparations for the 400,000 white Union soldiers fighting in the Civil War who lost their lives to free the salves.