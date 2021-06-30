WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — June 30, 2021 — Teeth are pretty hardy, but that does not mean that they can withstand all kinds of wear and tear. Your teeth naturally wear down with time, but some of your habits could be speeding up their demise.

The pandemic has made the situation even worse. A New York Times article found that dentists saw an increase in oral health problems during the pandemic. This was caused by several factors, including calories due to emotional eating, stress-induced teeth grinding, and missed dental checkups due to losing insurance or lockdowns.

However, just as easily as your bad habits can destroy your teeth, you can turn them around and preserve your dental health. Here are some tips on fixing bad oral habits and improving your dental health.

Relax

Stress is one of the biggest factors increasing people’s risk of various diseases. Oral health is no different. Many people experience stress-related teeth grinding, which is particularly bad for implants. Grinding can chip your teeth and cause joint pain due to the tension you hold in your jaw.

Most people grind their teeth at night, so wearing a dentist-prescribed mouthguard can stop you from wearing down your teeth. If you notice yourself clenching your teeth during the day, consciously relax your jaw and use breathing exercises to self-soothe. You should also try to reduce the overall stress levels in your life.

Watch What You Consume

What you put in your body not only affects your overall health but also can be detrimental to your teeth. This makes sense since your mouth is on the front line of what you eat, drink, and consume.

Most people know that smoking is bad for your health. Besides leading to lung cancer, it can also cause oral cancer, gum disease, and tooth discoloration. Not only will your teeth be weaker if you smoke, but they will also look worse!

A less obvious culprit for dental damage is your hot coffee or tea. According to a family dentist in Mississauga ON, drinking beverages that are hotter than 65 degrees Celsius, or 149 degrees Fahrenheit, can damage your teeth and cause esophageal cancer. Hot temperatures can also stain and crack your tooth enamel.

Be Gentle on Your Teeth

Your teeth may be strong enough to bite and chew your food, but they are also fragile bones. Be mindful of their fragility as you go about your daily life because treating your teeth as if they’re invincible could cause lasting damage.

Brushing your teeth protects against tooth decay, but the way you are brushing could also be causing lasting damage. Brushing your teeth too aggressively can damage your gums and erode your tooth enamel. Make a conscious effort to brush using slow, gentle movements. You should also switch your toothbrush to one with softer bristles or even an electric toothbrush.

You should only use your teeth for your food, not for anything else. Although it is convenient, using your teeth to open bottles, packages, and more causes lasting damage.