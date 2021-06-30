Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor, and Shawyn Patterson- Howard, Mount Vernon on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, June 30 2021, from 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

The broadcast is heard via this hyperlink…

http://tobtr.com/s/11957966

MOUNT VERNON, NY and YONKERS, NY — June 30, 2021 — Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune / Mount Vernon Tribune Publisher / Editor reviews news of pertinence on the world stage with commensurate analysis? From 10-11:30am

Shawyn Patterson Howard, Mayor of Mount Vernon, anticipates the anxiety level and anticipation among those who have been declared victorious in the Primary Elections, while others are engaged in contesting the outcome with absentee ballots and early balloting counts to reveal the winners in these close election contests. Mount Vernon is experiencing some election contests simply too close to call. A cliffhanger indeed! From 11:30am-12Noon.