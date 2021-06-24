John and Laurie Wiles, Driving Me Crazy Automotive Reviewers Test Drive the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Limited AWD, Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor, and Gail Baxter, Community Activist on Westchester On the Level, Thursday, June 24, 2021 From 10am-12Noon.

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11951551 

PINEHURST, NC, and YONKERS, NY — June 24, 2021 — This Thursday’s broadcast opens to John and Laurie Wiles’ automotive review of the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Limited AWD during their Driving Me Crazy Radio broadcast. From 10-10:30am

Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor inaugurates the hyperlocal news and commensurate  concerns pertinent to Yonkersites.  From 10:30-11am

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor speaks to national and international news and concerns if time permits.  From 11-11:30am.

Gail Baxter, Community Activist, speaks to the Primary Elections results, the hiatus from now to just before the September school year begins, as well as her take on the political landscape as deduced from the Primary Election results. From 11:30-12Noon.

