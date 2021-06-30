John and Laurie Wiles, Driving Me Crazy Automotive Reviewers Test Drive the 2021 Toyota Camry XS AWD, Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor, Brianna Worden, Boston University Graduate, Seth David Radwell, Author of American Schism, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor/Radio Host On Westchester On the Level – Thursday, July 1, 2021 – 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

LOS ANGELES, CA; NEW YORK, NY; PINEHURST, NC; and YONKERS, NY — July 1, 2021 — This Thursday’s broadcast opens to John and Laurie Wiles’ automotive review of the 2021 Toyota Camry XSE AWD during their Driving Me Crazy Radio broadcast. From 10-10:30am

Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor immerses the audience in the most recent hyperlocal news and concerns pertinent to Yonkersites. From 10:30-11am

Brianna Worden, a 23 years-old recent Boston University graduate is the least of her accomplishments. Since the age of two-months, Ms. Worden was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis (NF) type 1. NF is deemed the “invisible disease” because it is often not recognized despite being a most common neurological disorder. Ms. Worden had to endure 10 surgeries, had her vocal cords paralyzed for 6 months after a throat tumor was removed. Yet, no matter the challenges she continued her winning ways. She won the title of Miss Teen New York International on an NF awareness platform and testified before the FDA twice. We learn what inspired her to endure through the suffering from the age of 2-years, and who informed her to strive beyond NF. From 11-11:30am.

Seth David Radwell, a business leader with a master’s degree in Public Policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, believes, like many citizens, that our democracy is in crisis. Yet, despite the dire pronouncements from pundits on both the left and right, he knows from his research that our political divisions are not “unprecedented.” In his incisive book, American Schism: How the Two Enlightenments Hold the Secret to Healing Our Nation, Seth David Radwell proposes a new dialogue informed by our country’s history. From 11:30am-12 Noon.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor is your host today.