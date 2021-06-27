John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher /Editor, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor, and Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit On Westchester On the Level – Monday, June 28, 2021 from 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL; WHITE PLAINS, NY; and YONKERS, NY — June 28, 2021 — John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor opens the Monday broadcast day:

The White Plains Common Council have much to contemplate. Monday’s agenda is filled to the brim… it comes after it was learned that IT&T world headquarters has been smitten by a most inviting $2 million incentive to move from White Plains, NY to Stamford, CT.

Propitiously, White Plains will be engaged in studying the One White Plains concept immersed in Capital Projects:

Rolling Stock Acquisition Heavy Duty Vehicles FY22; Water System SCADA/Cybersecurity Improvements; Battle of White Plains Park Improvements; Miscellaneous Sanitary Sewer Reconstruction FY 22; Municipal Parking Structure Rehabilitation FY 22; Major Crime Interception Plate Readers; Public Safety Radio; and Site Plan Amendments for 1 Lyon Place and 10 Lyon Place (Esplanade)

From 10-10:30am

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor speaks to hyperlocal news, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. From 10:30-11:30am

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit speaks to some fascinating events 5 months after President Joe Biden took the helm.

1. Rebuilding America’s dilapidated infrastructure. Pres. Biden’s win was cobbled by gaining support from 5 centrist Democrats and 5 centrist Republicans to agree to a $1 Trillion infrastructure investment package that has been in discussion for weeks and anticipated by Mr. Edelman.

2. Does Biden’s stroke of accommodation suggest that Biden has the stuff” to “unite” the nation under his helm? Is this a logical first step by Pres. Biden to guide America in rebuilding its infrastructure while China is moving robustly on every front: investing and thereby challenging America’s pre-eminent, although waning International footprint?

3. Are America’s fortunes diminished by national political divisions? Is China’s pre-eminence a foregone conclusion? Must America come together to challenge the existential prospect of a pre-eminent China? Can America do it? Must America focus on maintaining its leading role.

From: 11:30am-12Noon.