John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher /Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit, Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, Yonkers Citp Council President Candidate, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor – Monday, June 21, 2021 from 10am-12Noon

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL; WHITE PLAINS, NY; and YONKERS, NY — June 21, 2021 — John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor opens the Monday broadcast day:

The City of White Plains has begun the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan dubbed One White Plains by Mayor Tom Roach. The plan serves as an introspective guiding document for land use regulations, such as zoning code updates, and capital improvements. We learn the efficacy of the process. On the broadcast of “People To Be Heard” hosted by John Bailey, White Plains Schools Superintendent Dr. Joseph Ricca spoke to the efficacy and policies to be implemented over the next two years. The White Plains School District has issued new guidelines upcoming graduation events slated for June 23rd and 24th

3a. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required, for vaccinated individuals.

3b. Unvaccinated individuals (adults and children) must wear a mask throughout the event(s).

3c. Proof of vaccination/negative test result are no longer required upon entry to the event(s).

3d. Physical distancing (seating) will be observed at both Highlands Move-Up and WPHS Commencement.

3e. Contact tracing cards are no longer required.

From 10-10:30am

Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit speaks to the following:

In a Washington Post Opinion Piece written by Matt Bai which stipulates that there are increasing rumblings of disappointment in Democratic Washington — complaints that President Biden is too willing to compromise, that he’s not moving boldly enough on progressive priorities. The reality, though, is that Biden may be the only thing standing between his party’s activists and a looming catastrophe. But Biden’s vision doesn’t square at all with what a loud segment of the left now proclaims to be the truth. In the past year or so, another story has taken hold among activists on social media and opinion writers — that of a country tumbling backward, mired in a myth of equality in which its founders never really believed. The bible of this movement emerged in 2019 with publication of the New York Times’ 1619 Project, which proclaimed a version of history in which which proclaimed a version of history in which racism fueled the country’s creation — and everything that followed. Will the nation come together or is it being ripped apart by the Democratic – Republican divide and the divisiveness within the Democratic Party itself? The GOP has focused like a laser on pitching President Biden as soft on Russian President Vladimir Putin. This despite Trump having repeatedly taken anything but a hard line on Russia. Trump often assured Americans that he was tougher on Russia than any president in history, and his administration took some harsh steps. Those steps seldom aligned with Trump’s own public statements, though, including on 2016 election interference, cyberattacks and human rights. Is politics prone to adversarial dogma and thereby a lack balanced accommodation. It seems Trump recognized the disparity between the blue and red states and maintained his rhetoric to maintain the division. Does the prospect of aligning the nation over shared concepts potentially have the bridge the divide or are we now simply torn asunder?

From 10:30-11am.

3. Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor speaks to hyperlocal news, national, and international news with commensurate analysis.

From 11-11:30am

3. Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, Yonkers City Council President candidate speaks to her ethical standards and demeanor and how she intends brings her sensibilities to the office and people she aspires to serve.

From: 11:30am-12Noon.