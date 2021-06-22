ACTION FOR A DIVORCE: Luis R. Landron, Plaintiff -against- Lidiana G. Gutierrez, Defendant

YONKERS, NY – June 15, 2021 — Luis R. Landron, Plaintiff -against- Lidiana G. Gutierrez, Defendant

At the matrimonial Part 51 of the Supreme Court of the State of New York held in and for the County of Queens, at the courthouse located at 88-11 Sutphin Boulevard, Jamaica, New York on the 8th day of June 2021.

Present: HON. JODI ORLOW, J.S.C.

ORDER FOR ALTERNATIVE SERVICE

LIDIANA G. GUTIERREZ, Defendant

Upon the reading and filing of the affidavits of plaintiff, of Luis R. Landron sworn to on July 28, 2020, and it appearing therefrom to the satisfaction of the Court that the plaintiff has a good and meritorious cause of action against the defendant for a divorce and that the plaintiff has not and can nit locate the defendant with due diligence within or outside the State of New York, and that service cannot be made any other prescribed method.

Now on the motion, Luis R. Landron, plaintiff, it is

ORDERED, that service of the Summons with Notice upon the defendant, Lidiana G. Gutierrez, in the above titled action, be made by publication thereof in accordance with Section 316 of the CPLR and Section 232 of the Domestic Relations Law in one newspaper which will be in the English language to sit: Yonkers Tribune, published in the County of Westchester, State if New York, once a week for three consecutive weeks, together with a notice to the defendant and a brief statement of the object of the action, said newspaper being designated as most likely to give to the defendant and it is further

ORDERED that the first publication of the Summons with Notice shall be made within (30) days after the Order is granted; and it is further

ORDERED that the Summons, Order, and papers on which the Order is based, shall be filed on or before the first day of publication; and it is further

ORDERED that a copy of the Summons with Notice shall be mailed to the defendant’s last known address, 115 Buena Vista Avenue, Apartment 2B, Yonkers, NY 10701 within 30 (days) of the first day of publication.

Dated: June 9, 2021

Hon. Jodi Orlow, J.S.C

SUMMONS WITH NOTICE

5-46 51 Avenue., Apt. 3L

Long Island City, NY 11101

ACTION FOR A DIVORCE

To the above named Defendant:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to serve a notice of appearance on the Plaintiff within twenty (20) days after the service of this summons, exclusive of the day of service for within thirty (30) days after the service is complete if this summons is not personally delivered to you within the State of New York; and in case of your failure to appear, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the notice set forth below.

Dated: 8/2/2020….. Plaintiff

Phone No.: 646-269-3880

Address: 5-46 51 Avenue, Apt. 3L, Long Island City, NY 11101

NOTICE: The nature of this action is to dissolve the marriage between the parties, on the grounds: **DRL§170 subd 2 – abandonment

The relief sought is a judgment of absolute divorce in favor of the Plaintiff dissolving the marriage between the parties in this action.

The nature of any ancillary or additional relief requested is: NONE – I am not requesting any ancillary relief.