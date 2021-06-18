PUBLIC HEARING: City Council of the City of Yonkers Amendment to The 2021/2022 Capital Budget – June 23, 2021 @ 7 P.M. at the City Council Chambers

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF YONKERS

PUBLIC HEARING

AMENDMENT TO 2021/2022 CAPITAL BUDGET

YONKERS, NY — June 18, 2021 — I, Mike Khader, City Council President of the City of Yonkers, do hereby call a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the 2021/2022 Capital Budget of the City of Yonkers as follows:

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

City Council Chambers

City Hall

40 South Broadway – 4th Floor

Yonkers, New York

7:00 p.m.

YONKERS, NY — JUNE 18, 2021 — The proposed amendment to the Capital Budget for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022, increasing the estimated total authorization set forth in said Capital Budget by Nine Million Six Hundred Eight Thousand Five Hundred Fifty ($9,608,550) Dollars, from Ninety-Seven Million One Hundred Fifty-Nine Thousand Nine Hundred Sixty-Three ($97,159,963) Dollars to One Hundred-Six Million Seven Hundred Sixty-Eight Thousand Five Hundred Thirteen ($106,768,513) Dollars, to fund capital projects in and for the City of Yonkers and its School District.

Anyone wishing to speak may sign up on the night of the hearing at the hearing site. Each speaker shall be permitted three minutes and speakers shall be called in the order in which they have signed up.

MIKE KHADER

CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT

Public Hearing



June 16, 2021