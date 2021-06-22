“The Constitution Today with WMU-Cooley Law Professors Brendan Beery and Jeff Swartz” open the broadcast “Telling Us What They Really Think”, Carlos Burgos, Yonkers City Council District 4 Candidate, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, June 22, 2021 @ 10am

TAMPA, FL, and YONKERS, NY —June 22az, 2021 — “The Constitution Today”   broadcast with Professors Brendan Beery and Jeffrey Swartz” of WMU-Cooley Law School, situated at the  Tampa, Florida campus, are heard this and every Tuesday morning. They captivate our minds and cajole a  gasp as we delight in their introductory segment when they “Tell Us What They Really Think”. SPECIAL NOTE: “The views expressed by Professors Swartz and Beery are their own and are not necessarily the views of the Administration of WMU Cooley Law School or its faculty as a whole.” they open the broadcast at 10-11am.

Carlos Burgos, Yonkers City Council District 4 candidate speaks to what he has learned while on the campaign trail and speaks to what resonated most with the constituents he intends to serve. From 11-11:30am

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor follows thereafter speaking to the most recent hyperlocal, City, County, National, and International concerns with commensurate analysis. from 11:30am-12Noon

