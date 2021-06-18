Video Statement from Yonkers Police Commissioner John J. Mueller Regarding Last Night’s Gang Assault

YONKERS, NY — June 18, 2021 — Last night, Yonkers Police Officers and Detectives dealt with an outrageous gang assault, where a male victim was hit in the head with a bottle and stomped on by a group of people that included known gang members; the victim is currently in a trauma ward in critical condition with a brain injury.

The Yonkers Police Department have made several arrests, but there are more suspects that need to be held accountable for their despicable actions. Well over fifty people last night saw what happened, and we need them to come forward and do the right thing. There is a lot of talk about police responsibility and police accountability, but there is also community responsibility and community accountability to each other. The overwhelming majority of people who live and work in Yonkers are wonderful people; we need to stand together to make sure that these people are brought to justice. I can say with absolute certainty that everyone would agree this is not the kind of world we want to live in.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Yonkers Police Detectives at (914) 377-7724.”

SOURCE: Yonkers Police Department Communicatíons – Detective Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos