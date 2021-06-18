Yonkers Economic Development Corp. to Conduct Meeting on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 After Yonkers IDA Meeting

PUBLIC NOTICE

Yonkers Economic Development Corp.

Will be held on: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Immediately Following the Yonkers IDA Board Meeting (scheduled for 1:30 p.m.)

Via Conference

YONKERS, NY — June 18, 2021 — Because of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency and State and Federal bans on large meetings or gatherings and pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 220.1 issued on March 12, 2020 suspending the Open Meetings Law, the Yonkers Economic Development Corp. Board Meeting scheduled for June 23, 2021 will be held electronically via conference call instead of a public meeting open for the public to attend in person.

Members of the public please call into the meeting:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89219726814?pwd=UWg4aGRseHhXRUFDN2UrWjBxVzNodz09

Meeting ID: 892 1972 6814

Passcode: 382956

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,89219726814#,,,,*382956# US (New York)

+13017158592,,89219726814#,,,,*382956# US (Washington DC)

Dial by your location

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

Meeting ID: 892 1972 6814

Passcode: 382956

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdHsm1EV12

Please visit: www.yedcorp.com<http://www.yedcorp.com> for notice.

Link to Agenda: http://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/YEDC-Draft-Board-Meeting-Agenda.pdf

