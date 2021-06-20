Yonkers Police Investigate Fatal Bronx River Shooting Incident

YONKERS, NY – June 20, 2021 — Today, at approximately 5am, at approximately 5 AM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the area of 463 Bronx River Road on a report of a man down bleeding from the head. Upon arrival officers located an unresponsive male victim down on the ground with an apparent head injury; First Responders immediately rendered medical aid including CPR and transported the victim to a local area hospital where he ultimately died. Upon examination it was discovered that the victim suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Police Officers cordoned-off the area and initiated a criminal investigation.

Detectives from the Major Case Squad and Crime a scene Unite are currently on-scene actively developing information and recovering evidence; no arrests have been made at this time. The victim is identified as a 22-year-old resident of the State of Delaware . Additional information may be released as becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724 – all calls will remain confidential. 100% anonymous tips can be sent by texting the key word YPD plus the tip to 847411. Anonymous tips can also be sent to us directly through the Yonkers PD Tips app which can be downloaded for free to any Apple or Android device.

SOURCE: Detective Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos | Yonkers Police Department Communications Officer | Yonkers Police Commissioner John J. Mueller | Yonkers Police Headquarters | 104 South Broadway, Yonkers NY 10701