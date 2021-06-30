Yorktown To Build New Adaptive Playground

YORKTOWN, NY – June 30, 2021 — Yorktown has received $250,000 to build the first adaptive playground for children of all abilities in northern Westchester County.

The playground at Granite Knolls is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and will include swings, slides, and jungle gyms. Construction is expected to begin in September. Adaptive playgrounds have accessible play gear for children with or without disabilities.

“Yorktown is an inclusive and diverse community, so we must accommodate residents of all abilities. Public parks are for everyone, and this adaptive playground will be particularly valuable for our residents who may be mobility impaired,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “I want to thank Town Clerk Diana Quast for all the legwork that she did in helping Yorktown win this grant.”

The playgrounds are designed to allow disabled caregivers and wheelchair users to enter the playground and supervise children or partake in play.

“The inclusion of all children at this park is one of the greatest features of Granite Knolls,” said. “To steal a line from Field of Dreams, it is ‘the place where dreams come true’ for many of our mobility impaired children.”

Funding for the new park comes from a State Aid to Municipalities grant announced by state Sen. Peter Harckham in 2019. Yorktown received the grant disbursement agreement for the funds earlier this month.

“The interaction of play provides the foundation not only for fun and learning but for compassion and teamwork, which is something no child should be denied,” said Town Clerk Diana Quast. “This playground will bring a play environment to our community where children of all abilities can play and grow together in the spirit of fun, exercise, and comradery.”

Yorktown is currently upgrading safety at many of its playgrounds. The Chelsea Park Playground was demolished this month to make way for replacement equipment that will enhance the town’s girls’ softball program. Recreation officials will also perform a safety audit later this year at: Downing Park, Ivy Knolls Park, Blackberry Woods Park, Deer Hollow Park, Hanover East Park, Kensington Woods Park, Shrub Oak Park and Veterans Park.

SOURCE: Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater, 914-962-5722 x201 or mslater@yorktownny.org