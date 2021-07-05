BLUE TRUTH: Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah, the Video Evidence vs APA / PBA President Det. Keith Olson’s Opinion By Hezi Aris

Does the Clarity of Minneapolis, MN Rightfully Inform New Rochelle, NY and thereby WCDA Rocah?

The Issues and the Progression of the Investigation:

1) Off-duty New Rochelle Police Detective Michael Vaccaro was put on disciplinary suspension for his inappropriate actions by the New Rochelle Police Department (NRPD) and suffered 30 days of unpaid leave.

2) NRPD referred the case to the DA’s Office.

3) The Office of the Westchester County District Attorney reviewed the facts, evidence and the law with a team of experienced prosecutors and investigators.

4) The DA’s Office charged Vaccaro with a misdemeanor.

5) The audio / visual file posted herein were submitted to the court along with the misdemeanor complaints.

YONKERS, NY — June 30, 2021 — The public’s sensibility, demeanor, and ethical standards are pivotal in reviewing and thereafter deducing whether Westchester County District Attorney Mimi E. Rocah’s decision to charge New Rochelle Police Detective Michael Vaccaro with Attempted Assault 3 is demanded by law. Does the evidence support inquiry and thereby review?

The Yonkers Tribune has gained access to the following evidence. Do the audio and visual files corroborate the assertions made by Det. Keith Olson in the posting of his perspective attached below this article? How do you view the circumstances that have been recorded and Det. Olson’s chastising WCDA Rocah for her intent to review the circumstances from that of off-duty NRPD Detective Michael Vaccaro as noted herein.

The Yonkers Tribune forum invites your sensibilities and perspectives be heard.

Item: Audio Visual Clip

Issue: What do you think?

Det. Keith Olson, Affiliated Police Associations of Westchester President and Yonkers Police Benevolent Association President has an opinion regarding the conduct of New Rochelle Police Detective Michael Vaccaro. Det. Olson is entitled to his perspective. What is puzzling is his reluctance to permit Westchester County District Attorney Rocah to pursue an introspective review. A review to ascertain the facts such as they are and/or if salient evidence was overlooked by intent or erroneously, and whether the evidence at hand is pertinent, or if some evidence has yet to be discovered should be a welcome effort to set the record straight. Why demonize WCDA Rocah when she is simply taking a second look? She has not validated or invalidated one perspective or an another. Why does Det. Olson question the integrity of her oversight when she not only has the right to review any and all cases, past and present? She has not made a decision, despite Det. Olson’s assertion that she has. His verbal salvo impugns the integrity of WCDA Rocah as if every member of the Affiliated Police Associations of Westchester and the Yonkers Police Benevolent Association are each behind his defining her as predisposed to maligning a New Rochelle Police Officer? Why is Det. Olson reluctant to await a second inquiry? Is his intention to malign the integrity of WCDA Rocah or is his intention to thwart any investigation lest something “new” will undermine the integrity of NRPD Officer Vaccaro. Det. Olson’s outburst chastising DA Rocah has in my mind suggested a thinly veiled and uncalled for threat to WCDA Rocah.

Opinion by some people asserting they are members of a police department have expressed support for NRPD Det. Michael Vaccaro, while others suggest they know more than has so far not been divulged. A second review by WCDA Rocah will substantiate the facts and make them public knowledge.

# # #

Police Associations Condemn Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah <br> By Affiliated Police Associations of Westchester President Detective Keith Olson