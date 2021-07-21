Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor, and Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Mount Vernon Mayor on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

The broadcast is heard via this hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/11967893 

MOUNT VERNON, NY, and YONKERS, NY — July 21, 2021 — Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher / Editor opens the broadcast speaking to recent hyperlocal news. From 10-11am.

Thereafter,  Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor reviews international news with commensurate analysis? From 11 -11:30am.

Shawyn Patterson Howard, Mayor of Mount Vernon, discusses Family and Infrastructure Plans she has been immersed in with respect to the city. From  11:30am-12Noon.

