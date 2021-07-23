City of Yonkers Industrial Development Agency Public Hearing Notice Regarding Yonkers Joint School Construction Board – Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (IDA Office)

Hearing to Be Held at the Yonkers IDA Office
Conference Room – 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200, Yonkers, NY 10701
For assistance please contact 914-509-8651.
YONKERS, NY — July 23, 2021 — Please visit:www.yonkersida.com <http://www.yonkersida.com> for Link to Notices:
Yonkers Joint School Construction Board
https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Public-Notice.pdf
# # #
SOURCE: Fiona Rodriguez, Administrative Assistant, Yonkers Industrial Development Agency, 470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200, Yonkers, New York 10701. T: 914-509-8651; F: 914-509-8650
www.yonkersida.com <http://www.yonkersida.com/>