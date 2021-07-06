David Rubin, Author, Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Mount Vernon Mayor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

The broadcast is heard via this hyperlink… http://tobtr.com/s/11967880

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, MOUNT VERNON, NY, and YONKERS, NY — July 7, 2021 — David Rubin, author of Confronting Radicals: What America Can Learn From Israel. From 10-10:30am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor reviews hyperlocal and international news with commensurate analysis? From 10:30-11am and again from 11:30am-12Noon.

Shawyn Patterson Howard, Mayor of Mount Vernon, discusses Family and Infrastructure Plans she has been immersed in with respect to the city. From 11-11:30am.