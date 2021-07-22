Dr. Nader Sayegh, Esq., NYS Assemblyman (Yonkers-AD 90), Richard Thomas, Former Mount Vernon Mayor, and Hezi Aris, Mount Vernon Tribune / Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Friday, July 23, 2021 from 10am-12Noon

MOUNT VERNON, NY and YONKERS, NY — July 23, 2021 —  Dr. Nader Sayeg, Esq., New York State Assemblyman representing Assembly District 90-Yonkers speaks to a panoply of issues. Tune in from 10-10:30am, possibly longer.

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Mount Vernon Tribune / Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor speaks to the latest international news with commensurate analysis. This segment ends at 11am.

Richard Thomas, former Mount Vernon Mayor speaks to issues specific to the City of Mount Vernon, NY. From 11am-12Noon

  1. Hezi:

    You have these same two guests all the time. The first is a dinosaur in Yonkers Politics.( He first was a Republican then an Independence and today with the wind he’s a progressive democrat.) The other is part of the reason Mount Vernon is broke. He pleaded guilty to crimes and was a disgrace as mayor.( A real loudmouth who was thrown out by the voters.)

