Election Results 2021 – Victory & Defeat – Westchester County and Municipalities Results

|Westchester County Elections
|Office
|COUNCIL PRESIDENT-YONKERS
|PARTY
|243 Districts out of 243 Reporting (100)%
|Votes
|Percent
|DEM
|LAKISHA C BELLAMY
|4,778
|55%
|DEM
|PETER SPANO
|1,293
|15%
|DEM
|MIKE KHADER
|2,650
|30%
|Office Totals
|8,721
|100%
|Office
|YONKERS COUNCIL DIST#2
|PARTY
|33 Districts out of 33 Reporting (100)%
|Votes
|Percent
|DEM
|CORAZON PINEDA
|1,046
|64%
|DEM
|ANNETTE YARBER
|128
|8%
|DEM
|JOSE F ROMAN
|283
|17%
|DEM
|CRISTAL A SUAZO
|173
|11%
|Office Totals
|1,630
|100%
|Office
|YONKERS COUNCIL DIST#4
|PARTY
|38 Districts out of 38 Reporting (100)%
|Votes
|Percent
|DEM
|JOHN RUBBO
|605
|56%
|DEM
|CARLOS M BURGOS JR
|474
|44%
|Office Totals
|1,079
|100%
|Office
|YONKERS COUNCIL DIST#6
|PARTY
|47 Districts out of 47 Reporting (100)%
|Votes
|Percent
|DEM
|TIM HODGES
|825
|60%
|DEM
|STELLA A SCHWUCHOW
|554
|40%
|Office Totals
|1,379
|100%
|Office
|COUNCIL PRESIDENT-YONKERS
|PARTY
|243 Districts out of 243 Reporting (100)%
|Votes
|Percent
|WOR
|LAKISHA C BELLAMY
|17
|94%
|WOR
|MONA A HIJAZIN
|1
|6%
|Office Totals
|18
|100%
|Office
|COUNTY CLERK
|PARTY
|949 Districts out of 949 Reporting (100)%
|Votes
|Percent
|DEM
|SHANAE V WILLIAMS
|16,605
|49%
|DEM
|TIMOTHY C IDONI
|17,494
|51%
|Office Totals
|34,099
|100%
|Office
|CO LEGISLATOR DISTRICT 13
|PARTY
|60 Districts out of 60 Reporting (100)%
|Votes
|Percent
|DEM
|T WOODSON SAMUELS
|2,213
|56%
|DEM
|GEORGE W BROWN
|726
|18%
|DEM
|LISA A COPELAND
|988
|25%
|Office Totals
|3,927
|100%
|Office
|CO LEGISLATOR DISTRICT 16
|PARTY
|70 Districts out of 70 Reporting (100)%
|Votes
|Percent
|DEM
|DWANITA CROSBY
|1,043
|38%
|DEM
|CHRIS A JOHNSON
|1,667
|62%
|Office Totals
|2,710
|100%
|Office
|CO LEGISLATOR DISTRICT 17
|PARTY
|58 Districts out of 58 Reporting (100)%
|Votes
|Percent
|DEM
|JOSE ALVARADO
|1,071
|43%
|DEM
|LONDON REYES
|583
|23%
|DEM
|VIRGINIA M PEREZ
|844
|34%
|Office Totals
|2,498
|100%
|Office
|SUPERVISOR-GREENBURGH
|PARTY
|81 Districts out of 81 Reporting (100)%
|Votes
|Percent
|DEM
|TASHA D YOUNG
|2,462
|39%
|DEM
|PAUL J FEINER
|3,930
|61%
|Office Totals
|6,392
|100%