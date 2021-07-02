Election Results 2021 – Victory & Defeat – Westchester County and Municipalities Results

                                                    Westchester County Elections 
Office COUNCIL PRESIDENT-YONKERS
PARTY 243 Districts out of   243 Reporting (100)% Votes Percent
DEM LAKISHA C BELLAMY 4,778 55%
DEM PETER SPANO 1,293 15%
DEM MIKE KHADER 2,650 30%
Office Totals 8,721 100%
Office YONKERS COUNCIL DIST#2
PARTY 33 Districts out of   33 Reporting (100)% Votes Percent
DEM CORAZON PINEDA 1,046 64%
DEM ANNETTE YARBER 128 8%
DEM JOSE F ROMAN 283 17%
DEM CRISTAL A SUAZO 173 11%
Office Totals 1,630 100%
Office YONKERS COUNCIL DIST#4
PARTY 38 Districts out of   38 Reporting (100)% Votes Percent
DEM JOHN RUBBO 605 56%
DEM CARLOS M BURGOS JR 474 44%
Office Totals 1,079 100%
Office YONKERS COUNCIL DIST#6
PARTY 47 Districts out of   47 Reporting (100)% Votes Percent
DEM TIM HODGES 825 60%
DEM STELLA A SCHWUCHOW 554 40%
Office Totals 1,379 100%
Office COUNCIL PRESIDENT-YONKERS
PARTY 243 Districts out of   243 Reporting (100)% Votes Percent
WOR LAKISHA C BELLAMY 17 94%
WOR MONA A HIJAZIN 1 6%
Office Totals 18 100%

Home   |   Westchester County Elections

Office COUNTY CLERK
PARTY 949 Districts out of   949 Reporting (100)% Votes Percent
DEM SHANAE V WILLIAMS 16,605 49%
DEM TIMOTHY C IDONI 17,494 51%
Office Totals 34,099 100%
Office CO LEGISLATOR DISTRICT 13
PARTY 60 Districts out of   60 Reporting (100)% Votes Percent
DEM T WOODSON SAMUELS 2,213 56%
DEM GEORGE W BROWN 726 18%
DEM LISA A COPELAND 988 25%
Office Totals 3,927 100%
Office CO LEGISLATOR DISTRICT 16
PARTY 70 Districts out of   70 Reporting (100)% Votes Percent
DEM DWANITA CROSBY 1,043 38%
DEM CHRIS A JOHNSON 1,667 62%
Office Totals 2,710 100%
Office CO LEGISLATOR DISTRICT 17
PARTY 58 Districts out of   58 Reporting (100)% Votes Percent
DEM JOSE ALVARADO 1,071 43%
DEM LONDON REYES 583 23%
DEM VIRGINIA M PEREZ 844 34%
Office Totals 2,498 100%

# # # 

Office SUPERVISOR-GREENBURGH
PARTY 81 Districts out of   81 Reporting (100)% Votes Percent
DEM TASHA D YOUNG 2,462 39%
DEM PAUL J FEINER 3,930 61%
Office Totals 6,392 100%

# # #