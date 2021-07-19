Gov. Cuomo Updates New Yorkers on New York State’s Progress Combating COVD-19

34,472 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hour

352 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide

2 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo yesterday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“New Yorkers have fought COVID-19 every single step of the way during this pandemic, but there’s one final push we have to make, and that’s the need for everyone to get vaccinated,” Governor Cuomo said. “Getting shots in arms is key to our success against this terrible virus, and if you haven’t gotten yours yet, I urge you to make an appointment or walk into one of the many sites we have across the state. Help yourself, your family and your community by getting your shot today.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 75,846
  • Total Positive – 1,142
  • Percent Positive – 1.51%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.26%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 352 (-2)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 63
  • Patients in ICU – 79 (+0)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 32 (-4)
  • Total Discharges – 185,845 (+83)
  • Deaths – 2
  • Total Deaths – 43,031
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 21,789,805
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 34,472
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 233,402
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 71.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 65.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 59.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 54.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 61.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 55.9%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, July 15, 2021 Friday, July 16, 2021 Saturday, July 17, 2021
Capital Region 1.28% 1.52% 1.66%
Central New York 0.82% 0.83% 1.03%
Finger Lakes 0.83% 0.85% 0.96%
Long Island 1.28% 1.37% 1.47%
Mid-Hudson 0.93% 1.01% 1.01%
Mohawk Valley 0.69% 0.70% 0.80%
New York City 1.13% 1.24% 1.30%
North Country 0.83% 0.89% 0.86%
Southern Tier 0.61% 0.64% 0.61%
Western New York 1.05% 1.13% 1.36%
Statewide 1.09% 1.19% 1.26%

 

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, July 15, 2021 Friday, July 16, 2021 Saturday, July 17, 2021
Bronx 1.00% 1.11% 1.16%
Kings 1.19% 1.35% 1.42%
New York 0.98% 1.09% 1.17%
Queens 1.16% 1.21% 1.22%
Richmond 1.63% 1.72% 1.88%

 

Yesterday, 1,142 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,109,494. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany 24,810 10
Allegany 3,569 0
Broome 18,706 4
Cattaraugus 5,749 11
Cayuga 6,373 4
Chautauqua 8,981 4
Chemung 7,811 1
Chenango 3,519 0
Clinton 4,861 2
Columbia 4,096 5
Cortland 3,941 1
Delaware 2,401 0
Dutchess 29,626 13
Erie 89,961 39
Essex 1,612 2
Franklin 2,567 0
Fulton 4,442 2
Genesee 5,449 0
Greene 3,427 2
Hamilton 316 0
Herkimer 5,225 0
Jefferson 6,214 2
Lewis 2,829 0
Livingston 4,545 0
Madison 4,590 4
Monroe 69,448 32
Montgomery 4,265 0
Nassau 185,035 99
Niagara 20,125 7
NYC 947,279 651
Oneida 22,733 14
Onondaga 39,209 27
Ontario 7,436 1
Orange 48,595 18
Orleans 3,134 2
Oswego 7,660 4
Otsego 3,475 0
Putnam 10,653 3
Rensselaer 11,302 9
Rockland 47,227 6
Saratoga 15,478 10
Schenectady 13,244 4
Schoharie 1,714 0
Schuyler 1,082 0
Seneca 2,018 0
St. Lawrence 6,691 1
Steuben 6,987 2
Suffolk 202,275 80
Sullivan 6,717 2
Tioga 3,852 0
Tompkins 4,377 0
Ulster 13,999 6
Warren 3,706 1
Washington 3,177 1
Wayne 5,806 0
Westchester 130,387 55
Wyoming 3,608 1
Yates 1,180 0

 

Yesterday, 2 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,031. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths
Albany 1
Manhattan 1

 

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 17,881 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 18,417 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

  People with at least one vaccine dose   People with complete vaccine series  
Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 677,826 585 634,056 534
Central New York 536,684 414 505,619 426
Finger Lakes 688,441 710 652,331 744
Long Island 1,563,575 3,354 1,427,080 2,936
Mid-Hudson 1,256,728 1,928 1,141,520 1,758
Mohawk Valley 265,516 322 249,429 283
New York City 5,502,565 8,727 5,016,267 9,762
North Country 248,748 167 228,367 128
Southern Tier 351,971 350 330,505 339
Western New York 749,261 1,324 693,887 1,507
Statewide 11,841,315 17,881 10,879,061 18,417

 

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

SOURCE: New York State | Executive Chamber | press.office@exec.ny.gov 

