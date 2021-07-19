Gov. Cuomo Updates New Yorkers on New York State’s Progress Combating COVD-19

34,472 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hour
352 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide
2 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo yesterday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“New Yorkers have fought COVID-19 every single step of the way during this pandemic, but there’s one final push we have to make, and that’s the need for everyone to get vaccinated,” Governor Cuomo said. “Getting shots in arms is key to our success against this terrible virus, and if you haven’t gotten yours yet, I urge you to make an appointment or walk into one of the many sites we have across the state. Help yourself, your family and your community by getting your shot today.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 75,846
- Total Positive – 1,142
- Percent Positive – 1.51%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.26%
- Patient Hospitalization – 352 (-2)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 63
- Patients in ICU – 79 (+0)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 32 (-4)
- Total Discharges – 185,845 (+83)
- Deaths – 2
- Total Deaths – 43,031
- Total vaccine doses administered – 21,789,805
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 34,472
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 233,402
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 71.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 65.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 59.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 54.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 61.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 55.9%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, July 15, 2021
|Friday, July 16, 2021
|Saturday, July 17, 2021
|Capital Region
|1.28%
|1.52%
|1.66%
|Central New York
|0.82%
|0.83%
|1.03%
|Finger Lakes
|0.83%
|0.85%
|0.96%
|Long Island
|1.28%
|1.37%
|1.47%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.93%
|1.01%
|1.01%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.69%
|0.70%
|0.80%
|New York City
|1.13%
|1.24%
|1.30%
|North Country
|0.83%
|0.89%
|0.86%
|Southern Tier
|0.61%
|0.64%
|0.61%
|Western New York
|1.05%
|1.13%
|1.36%
|Statewide
|1.09%
|1.19%
|1.26%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, July 15, 2021
|Friday, July 16, 2021
|Saturday, July 17, 2021
|Bronx
|1.00%
|1.11%
|1.16%
|Kings
|1.19%
|1.35%
|1.42%
|New York
|0.98%
|1.09%
|1.17%
|Queens
|1.16%
|1.21%
|1.22%
|Richmond
|1.63%
|1.72%
|1.88%
Yesterday, 1,142 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,109,494. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,810
|10
|Allegany
|3,569
|0
|Broome
|18,706
|4
|Cattaraugus
|5,749
|11
|Cayuga
|6,373
|4
|Chautauqua
|8,981
|4
|Chemung
|7,811
|1
|Chenango
|3,519
|0
|Clinton
|4,861
|2
|Columbia
|4,096
|5
|Cortland
|3,941
|1
|Delaware
|2,401
|0
|Dutchess
|29,626
|13
|Erie
|89,961
|39
|Essex
|1,612
|2
|Franklin
|2,567
|0
|Fulton
|4,442
|2
|Genesee
|5,449
|0
|Greene
|3,427
|2
|Hamilton
|316
|0
|Herkimer
|5,225
|0
|Jefferson
|6,214
|2
|Lewis
|2,829
|0
|Livingston
|4,545
|0
|Madison
|4,590
|4
|Monroe
|69,448
|32
|Montgomery
|4,265
|0
|Nassau
|185,035
|99
|Niagara
|20,125
|7
|NYC
|947,279
|651
|Oneida
|22,733
|14
|Onondaga
|39,209
|27
|Ontario
|7,436
|1
|Orange
|48,595
|18
|Orleans
|3,134
|2
|Oswego
|7,660
|4
|Otsego
|3,475
|0
|Putnam
|10,653
|3
|Rensselaer
|11,302
|9
|Rockland
|47,227
|6
|Saratoga
|15,478
|10
|Schenectady
|13,244
|4
|Schoharie
|1,714
|0
|Schuyler
|1,082
|0
|Seneca
|2,018
|0
|St. Lawrence
|6,691
|1
|Steuben
|6,987
|2
|Suffolk
|202,275
|80
|Sullivan
|6,717
|2
|Tioga
|3,852
|0
|Tompkins
|4,377
|0
|Ulster
|13,999
|6
|Warren
|3,706
|1
|Washington
|3,177
|1
|Wayne
|5,806
|0
|Westchester
|130,387
|55
|Wyoming
|3,608
|1
|Yates
|1,180
|0
Yesterday, 2 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,031. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Manhattan
|1
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
Yesterday, 17,881 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 18,417 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|677,826
|585
|634,056
|534
|Central New York
|536,684
|414
|505,619
|426
|Finger Lakes
|688,441
|710
|652,331
|744
|Long Island
|1,563,575
|3,354
|1,427,080
|2,936
|Mid-Hudson
|1,256,728
|1,928
|1,141,520
|1,758
|Mohawk Valley
|265,516
|322
|249,429
|283
|New York City
|5,502,565
|8,727
|5,016,267
|9,762
|North Country
|248,748
|167
|228,367
|128
|Southern Tier
|351,971
|350
|330,505
|339
|Western New York
|749,261
|1,324
|693,887
|1,507
|Statewide
|11,841,315
|17,881
|10,879,061
|18,417
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine