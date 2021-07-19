Gov. Cuomo Updates New Yorkers on New York State’s Progress Combating COVD-19

34,472 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hour

352 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide

2 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo yesterday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“New Yorkers have fought COVID-19 every single step of the way during this pandemic, but there’s one final push we have to make, and that’s the need for everyone to get vaccinated,” Governor Cuomo said. “Getting shots in arms is key to our success against this terrible virus, and if you haven’t gotten yours yet, I urge you to make an appointment or walk into one of the many sites we have across the state. Help yourself, your family and your community by getting your shot today.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 75,846

Total Positive – 1,142

Percent Positive – 1.51%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.26%

Patient Hospitalization – 352 (-2)

Patients Newly Admitted – 63

Patients in ICU – 79 (+0)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 32 (-4)

Total Discharges – 185,845 (+83)

Deaths – 2

Total Deaths – 43,031

Total vaccine doses administered – 21,789,805

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 34,472

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 233,402

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 71.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 65.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 59.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 54.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 61.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 55.9%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, July 15, 2021 Friday, July 16, 2021 Saturday, July 17, 2021 Capital Region 1.28% 1.52% 1.66% Central New York 0.82% 0.83% 1.03% Finger Lakes 0.83% 0.85% 0.96% Long Island 1.28% 1.37% 1.47% Mid-Hudson 0.93% 1.01% 1.01% Mohawk Valley 0.69% 0.70% 0.80% New York City 1.13% 1.24% 1.30% North Country 0.83% 0.89% 0.86% Southern Tier 0.61% 0.64% 0.61% Western New York 1.05% 1.13% 1.36% Statewide 1.09% 1.19% 1.26%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: