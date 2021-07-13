WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — July 13, 2021 — There are many reasons and benefits to using a humidifier. Cleaning the air in your home and adding moisture to improve health and wellness is a win-win. With so many different types and brands of humidifiers out there, it can be hard to find the best one on the market. The Everlasting Comfort CoolMist Ultrasonic 6L Humidifier is the best ultrasonic humidifier of 2021.

What to look for in a humidifier

Size of the Tank

Constantly refilling the humidifier can be a hassle. A humidifier with at least a six-liter tank allows for the humidifier to run efficiently and consistently. Also, consider the size of the room you plan to use the humidifier. The bigger the room, the bigger you will want to tank to be. Look for a humidifier that will run for 50 hours or longer.

Easy Refilling and Cleaning

When looking for a humidifier, it’s important to consider how easy it is to refill. Look for a tank with a handle or one that opens from the top. If they open from the top, you can easily refill them without removal. Cleaning the humidifier prevents bacterial and mode spores from growing in the humidifier. Before buying a humidifier, be sure it can be easily cleaned and doesn’t require a lot of maintenance.

Does Not Need Filters

Filters can be pricey and a hassle to order. Find a model that does not need pricey filters. Affordability and convenience will lead to using the humidifier consistently leading to a healthier and happier home!

Quiet

If you plan to use the humidifier in the bedroom, look for one that has different settings. This will help keep the operating noise down while trying to sleep. Ultrasonic humidifiers are known to be quiet because of their use of making droplets and internal fans.

Runs for a Long Time

The size of the tank and its use of water are all factors in how long the humidifier will run. Also a humidifier with multiple settings allows for it to be turned to a lower setting to ensure it lasts longer. Look for a humidifier that will run for fifty hours or longer.

Comes with a Warranty

Quality is always important when looking for any product so look for a humidifier that comes with a warranty. That way if you are not satisfied with your model you can return it, worry-free!

Remote and Safety Features

Humidifiers that offer multiple settings and remote control features allow you to comfortably change the settings with ease. Also, humidifiers with an auto-shutoff feature prevent the machine from overheating and potentially becoming dangerous. Another great feature to look for in humidifiers is a built-in hygrometer. This measures the moisture in the air to make sure the air does not become too saturated to potentially cause mold issues.

Tips to make the most of your humidifier

Placement

Place your humidifier at least two feet off the ground. This will make sure the moisture properly circulates the room without adding too much moisture. Also, be sure to use a large plastic container or towel below the humidifier to protect your furniture.

Use Distilled Water

Using distilled water prevents build-up within the mechanics of the humidifier, therefore, extending the life of your humidifier. It also prevents unhealthy particles in the water from being released into the air.

Clean Regularly

Be sure to follow the cleaning instructions to ensure it is cleaned properly. Use a disinfectant or bleach to clean the tank at least once a week dependent on how often you run the humidifier.

Change the Water with Each Use

Bacteria can grow quickly especially with a warm mist humidifier so be sure to change the water with each use. This helps prevent bacteria from being misted and spread into the air.

Add essential Oils

Find a humidifier with an oil diffuser tray. This adds to the functions of the humidifier! Add a few drops of lavender or sage to your humidifier and let the calming healing scents mist throughout the room!

After cleaning the humidifier, you can add some white vinegar to the tank and let it run for no more than fifteen minutes. This will kill bacteria in the machine and eliminate any foul smells or stale odors!

Benefits of using a humidifier

* Get better sleep

* Reduce snoring

* Improves dry skin and chapped lips

* Helps sore throat and other cold symptoms

* Fights asthmas and allergies

* Helps keep houseplants moist and happy!

* Reduces static electricity in the home