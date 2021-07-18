Hezi Aris: Pioneering Editor of Yonkers Tribune For 21 Years Interviewed By John Bailey On White Plains TV’s “People To Be Heard”

John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor John Bailey’s Interview of Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris

White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor and “People To Be Heard” Host John Bailey (L) interviewing Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor Hezi Aris (R), as first televised on White Plains Community Television

See The July 13th Posting by clicking onto the hyperlink below.

http://www.wpcommunitymedia.org/people-to-be-heard/07122021-1009

Topics of discussion:

The State of the County

Westchester County Executive George Latimer’s 3 ½ Years at the Helm

Journalism Today

Issues Confronting Westchester County

How Government Can Improve Communications With the Public

How the Press Can Improve Communications with the Public

Contending With Post Covid

the State of the Recovery

The Issues many Don’t Want to Talk About – But Everyone is Thinking About

