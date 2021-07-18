Hezi Aris: Pioneering Editor of Yonkers Tribune For 21 Years Interviewed By John Bailey On White Plains TV’s “People To Be Heard”

See The July 13th Posting by clicking onto the hyperlink below.
http://www.wpcommunitymedia.org/people-to-be-heard/07122021-1009
Topics of discussion:
The State of the County
Westchester County Executive George Latimer’s 3 ½ Years at the Helm
Journalism Today
Issues Confronting Westchester County
How Government Can Improve Communications With the Public
How the Press Can Improve Communications with the Public
Contending With Post Covid
the State of the Recovery
The Issues many Don’t Want to Talk About – But Everyone is Thinking About
