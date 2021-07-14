WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — July 14, 2021 — In the past year and a half, many people from around the world got a new understanding of what working from home meant. Since many people were thrown into this new work lifestyle due to companies making major adjustments to keep their business running throughout the CoronaVirus Pandemic, many people did not have the time to prepare and get the proper equipment to make their new “home office” comfortable or fully functional.

Now that the world is moving through the end of the pandemic, many companies are left with the question “should we allow employees to continue to work from home”, “how does the future work culture look?”, or “when do we bring the workforce fully back into the office?”

Now that many employees have had the luxury and convenience of working from home, many employees do not want to go back into the office fully. They have enjoyed a work-life balance that they were not able to experience in the past. There has been no commute for these individuals and they have been able to spend more time on their fitness, more time with their family, and more time enjoying their hobbies. Moving forward, more companies may allow greater flexibility when it comes to the number of days in the office versus working at home.

Top Tips On How To Improve Work-From-Home Conditions

Since some facets of work-from-home is here to stay, it is time to evaluate your workspace and work environment at home to make sure you are making the most practical use of your space.

Designate A Separate Space As Your Work Space

When one works from home, they do not realize how much time they will end up spending in the same space. For many people in urban areas, they live in moderate-sized one or two-bedroom apartments, sometimes with roommates or loved ones. With everyone working from home, this puts some living situations in a compromising position. For example, many husbands and wives in New York City were stuck in 500 square foot apartments with both spouses working from home, 40-50 hours a week.

A great way to balance working from home with your life at home is to find a separate space for your home office setup. Using that designated space only will allow you to mentally leave work there when the workday is over. If you begin to work in your living room or bedroom, you will always think of work when using those spaces for recreational use.

Make The Area Aesthetically Appealing

When working from home, you want to give the space special touches to make it feel comfortable and like a place that you would want it to be. Decorate your office area with some motivational quotes, find decor in colors that will help spark your imagination and energize your mind.

Having a desk and chair that allows you to sit in an ergonomically correct position will let your body work in a position that is positive for your body. Workers that do not pay attention to the position of their arms and wrists when typing may eventually come down with carpal tunnel issues in their wrists.

While you are working, some light music in the background may help increase your productivity.

Invite A New Furry Friend To Hang Out

Early in the pandemic, people all across the country decided they needed a pet at home to get them through this hard time. Now many people have furry friends at home.

One of the popular animals people adopted during this time were cats, like a Scottish Fold. Cats are easy pets to own. They are fairly self-sufficient, can entertain themselves, and will seek relief in the litter box. This is a stark contrast to dogs. Dogs tend to need more attention, will need walks outside throughout the day, and may end up frequently barking in the background of your Zoom calls.

Whether you choose a cat or dog, having a furry friend at home or in your home office can help improve your mood, reduce stress, and make you feel comfortable throughout the day.

Enjoy Your New Office

Working from home is not going away. Now that employees have had the chance to work from home and prove their productivity did not change, companies will have to adjust to this new norm. Whether they allow an employee to work fully remote or if they will meet the employees halfway and offer a mixed schedule that includes several work-from-home days, people need to create a workspace at home.