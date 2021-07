SARASOTA, FL – July 9, 2021 — On June 26, 2021, Bernd Krafft Koken passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord. He is survived by his ever loving wife, Lauren, daughter Kristine, sons, Peter, Robert and Bruce, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.

# # #

Your Traditions Funeral Chapel

2118 Constitution Boulevard

Sarasota, FL 34231