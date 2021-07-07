John and Laurie Wiles, Driving Me Crazy Automotive Reviewers Test Drive the 2021 Mazda CX-9 All-Wheel Drive Suburban Utility Vehicle, Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor/Radio Host On Westchester On the Level – Thursday, July 8, 2021 – 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

PINEHURST, NC; and YONKERS, NY — July 8, 2021 — This Thursday’s broadcast opens to Driving Me Crazy Duo John and Laurie Wiles’ review of the 2021 Mazda CX-9 All-Wheel Drive Suburban Utility Vehicle. From 10-10:30am

Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor immerses the audience in the most recent hyperlocal news and concerns pertinent to Yonkersites. From 10:30-11am

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor speaks to the latest international news and issues with commensurate analysis. the broadcast concludes at 12 Noon.