John and Laurie Wiles, the Driving Me Crazy Automotive Reviewers, Dawn Greenberg, Founder of the Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival with Author Alyssa Capucilli, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor/Radio Host On Westchester On the Level – Thursday, July 22, 2021. From 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11967895 

CHAPPAQUA, NY; PINEHURST, NC; and YONKERS, NY — July 22, 2021 — This Thursday’s broadcast opens to Driving Me Crazy Duo, John and Laurie Wiles’ who surprise us with their latest automotive review. From 10-10:30am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor speaks to the latest international news and issues with commensurate analysis. From 10:30-11:30am. 

Dawn Greenberg Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival Founder will be joined by Alyssa Satin Capucilli, Author of 100 Books, including “Biscuit” the popular bestseller used to launch the “My First I Can Read Series” from HarperCollins. With over twenty-eight million books in print, “Biscuit” has been deemed a modern classic and has been translated into numerous languages worldwide. Now celebrating its 23rd year of publication, ArtsPower recently debuted the national tour of Biscuit the Musical. Other works include the Katy Duck series, the first non-fiction photo series and numerous picture books.  Alyssa is the recipient of numerous rewards and  is a frequent lecturer at Teachers College Reading and Writing Project. From 11:30am-12Noon.

