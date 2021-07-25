John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher /Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit, Ron Matten, Yonkers City Council President Republican Candidate, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor, on Westchester On the Level – Monday, July 26, 2021 from 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL; WHITE PLAINS, NY; and YONKERS, NY — July 26, 2021 — We open the broadcast with John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor.

The NYS Corona Virus Cases last Thursday revealed 4,913 were tested equivalent to a 1.5% infection rate increase In one day. new cases from July 14th to 21st tripled to 408 infected as opposed to 114 from July 7-to July 14. by Thursday of last week the those infected totaled 484. The infection rate is higher throughout nation. Has the latest mutation begun what some refer to as a third wave? is the nation prepared for the Delta Covid variant. We inquire if there have been any rationale deduced for people not becoming vaccinated? Rick Dennison, Minnesota Vikings Assistant Coach has been relieved of his position as noted by ESPN. Rick Dennison is out as a hMinnesota Vikings assistant coach, sources told ESPN on Friday. Dennison had served as the Vikings’ offensive line coach/run game coordinator the past two seasons. In a statement Friday, the Vikings said they were still in discussions with Dennison about the league’s COVID-19 protocol. New England Patriots co-offensive line coach Cole Popovich, also won’t be with his team in 2021 in a decision related to the COVID-19 vaccine and NFL guidelines. QAs the U.K. opens up, its neighbors in Europe are tightening some restrictions with the Delta variant spreading. France and Italy have mandated shots for some workers, and are requiring proof of vaccination, a negative Covid-19 test, or proof of recovery from the virus within six months to enter some public spaces. The Westchester County Department of Transportation has changed exit numbers on the Hutchinson River Parkway. has the signage been logically and constructively designated or counter-intuitively confusing?

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit follows focused on a panoply of issues/concerns:

U.S. eviction moratorium is coming to an end July 31st and many people could lose their home and $47 billion in federal funds set aside to help tenants stay in their homes haven’t been delivered. While federal funds are in place but the hang up seems to be on the state level. is a homeless crisis looming? Can the states get their acts in order to avoid this calamity? Will the U.S. Economy collapse if this crisis is not resolved in one fashion or another. More than 8.2 million adults were behind on their rent or mortgage as of July 5, a Census Bureau survey showed, and had low confidence they’d be able to pay on time next month. Cuba Libre? The Biden administration has warned Cubans they will be turned away if they seek asylum in the United States, but a majority of voters say Cuban refugees should be admitted. Has America defined its position with respect to Cuba by the latest political upheaval there?? Do the Cubans who seek entrance onto America’s shores eclipse all other concerns by the facts on the ground? What is right foe America? Will Florida welcome them? St. Louis, St. Louis County to reinstate mask mandate, some of first in US. Masks will be required beginning on Monday in indoor public places and on public transportation, officials said, without elaborating. Masks will be strongly encouraged outdoors, especially in group settings, but not required. The rule will apply to people age 5 and older. By a federal order that runs through mid-September, masks already are required on all public transportation. Seven months after the first coronavirus shots were rolled out, vaccinated Americans — including government, business and health leaders — are growing frustrated that tens of millions of people are still refusing to get them, endangering themselves and their communities and fueling the virus’s spread. Will this reality bring about laws and regulations that will change the demeanor of The American psyche irrevocably?

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor. From. Speaks to the latest hyperlocal, and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11-11:30am.

Ron Matten, endorsed Republican candidate vying to serve as Yonkers next City Council President speaks to the challenges faced by those vying to represent any and all constituents. What matters when running for elected office? Is political dogma important? Is personality, ethics, demeanor, attitude, and integrity central? What about education, knowledge, and a resume of accomplishment and employment? Are the attributes to which we gravitate changing? If so, how and why? From 11:30am-12Noon