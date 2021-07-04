John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher /Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit, Ron Matten, Yonkers City Council President Republican Candidate, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor, on Westchester On the Level – Monday, July 5, 2021 from 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet —

http://tobtr.com/s/11957970

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL; WHITE PLAINS, NY; and YONKERS, NY — July 5, 2021 — John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor opens the Monday broadcast day:

The Appellate Court, Second Department has ruled that the City of White Plains did not conform to legal statute for acquiring the rest of East Post Road to Lexington Avenue by way of using eminent domain. The decision was divulged by one of the property owners who sought the acquisition.

1a. White Plains relied on a 25-year-old antiquated description of the property as if it was blighted, which it is not;

1b. The plaintiffs did not define the rationale for acquiring the property via eminent domain; and

1c. White Plains did not divulge its intent for the acquisition should they have complied with the procedures and process of the law.

2. Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College last week delivered opening remarks regarding “Long Haulers: Post-Acute COVID-19 Syndrome and the Aftermath of Cognitive Disability.” Last weeks webinar was sponsored by Berkeley College and the National Rehabilitation Association’s Metropolitan New York Chapter.

3. Fr. Thomas Collins, Archbishop Stepinac High School President’s leadership this past decade has evolved as have the evolutionary challenges demanded of the school. We learn how the school has grown, why it has grown, what will become part of the curriculum this Fall, and the plans beyond.

From 10-10:30am

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit speaks to the rising pressure on The Trump Organization, Donald Trump’s family business, and its Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg who allegedly kept two sets of ledgers for the purpose:

One with the executive’s stated pay to report to the Internal Revenue Service; another that tallied all the extra perks surreptitiously paid by the company. A criminal indictment stipulates that those “off the books” perks ran to more than $1.7 million over a 15-year period. First hired by Fred Trump, Donald Trump’s father. Is this this tax fraud allegation analagous to that suffered by Leona Helmsley, the so-called “Queen of Mean” who was incarcerated for 19 months in prison after then U.S. Attorney Rudolph Giuliani accused her of fraudulently billing millions of dollars of home improvements to her husband’s property company to avoid taxes. Will a jury send Trump, and Weisselberg to jail as they has Helmsley? Bloomberg has reported that a massive ransomware attack may in fact impact thousands of victims. Just weeks after President Joe Biden implored Vladimir Putin to curb cyber crime, a notorious, Russia-linked ransomware gang known as REvil has been accused of pulling off an audacious attack on the global software supply chain. REvil is the same firm that has been blamed for the May 30, 2021 ransomware attack on the meatpacking giant JBS SA, and is also believed to be behind hacks on at least 20 managed-service providers, which provide IT services to small and medium-sized businesses. More than 1,000 businesses have already been impacted, a figure that’s expected to grow, according to the cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs Inc. REvil has not been confirmed to behind this latest cyber assault. What can be done about this and similar future intrusions and demands for ransom. Can President Biden and Congress quickly move ahead to secure the U.S. tech industry, or Is it easier to encroach into systems than it is to protect them?

From: 10:30am-11am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor speaks to hyperlocal, national, and international news with commensurate analysis.

From 11-11:30am.

Ron Matten, endorsed Republican candidate vying to serve as Yonkers next City Council President attends the broadcast.

From 11:30am-12Noon