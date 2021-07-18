John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher /Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit, Ron Matten, Yonkers City Council President Republican Candidate, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor, on Westchester On the Level – Monday, July 19, 2021 from 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic.



PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL; WHITE PLAINS, NY; and YONKERS, NY — July 19, 2021 — We open the broadcast with John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor.

1. In the last 7 days, testing has revealed that Covid infections have increased from 0.3 to 1.1 percent which translates to 30 infected rising to 51 infected. Are we approaching another break out.

2. Crystal Hawkins-Syska, president of The Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors spoke about the red hot eagle state deals in White Blains and Westchester County. We inquire into the basis for this interest.

4. We make inquiry over Westchester County Board Legislator Chairman (LD-5) Benjamin Boykin II’s mid-year prognosis that “we’re bouncing back”.

5. We learn how and why a recent development effort was denied due to an ill-defines eminent domain effort in White Plains.

6. We celebrate the Humane Society’s renovated shelter opening.

From 10-10:30am.

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit follows focused on a panoply of issues/concerns:

U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen in Brownsville, Texas, declared in Friday’s ruling the illegal conduct by the Obama Administration for not complying with the Administrative Procedures Act (APA), when it failed to first publish the proposal for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). DACA is an American Immigration policy launched in 2012 by the Obama administration calling for deferred action for certain undocumented young people who came to the U.S. The case was filed by the State of Texas and 8 others. Judge Hansen agreed that APA non-compliance is the rationale behind his ruling puts the issue on hold while the case is appealed. Does Congress and the Biden Administration have the capacity and interest to make the Program permanent? The Chicago Tribune reported that gun violence continues unabated, rather than diminishing across the nation. 7 were killed in and near Chicago. CNN reported that 3 people were wounded in a shooting outside Washington National Park baseball stadium that sent players and fans scrambling during a game. Yonkers Police Department are investigating the shooting of a North Carolinian 18-year-old who was shot and killed in Yonkers in the area of 53 Cliff Street shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

Will the pervasiveness of gun violence and death be addressed or is society incapable and/or unwilling to bring about an end do this scourge? Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who served under Donald Trump, worries that easing mask guidelines was “premature” in the face of rising infections caused by the delta variant. Adams expressed regret that he and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, did not more strongly advocate mask wearing at the beginning of last year. Now he worries that the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention is repeating the same mistake after rolling back its guidelines for indoor mask wearing. “What @CDCgov said was based on the science & conditions at the time, and amounted to ‘you’re safe IF you vax it OR mask it,’” Adam’s said, “Both the conditions (rising cases) & the science (delta variant) changed, but what people heard and held to was masks were no longer needed…” Is the potential of undermining the nation’s resurgence at stake? What is the rationale for people not wearing a mask. Putin’s plot to put Trump in White House set out in Kremlin papers

https://www.theguardian.com/ world/2021/jul/15/kremlin- papers-appear-to-show-putins- plot-to-put-trump-in-white- house

From 10:30am-11am.

Ron Matten, endorsed Republican candidate vying to serve as Yonkers next City Council President speaks to the challenges faced by those vying to represent any and all constituents. What matters when running for elected office? Is political dogma important? Is personality, ethics, demeanor, attitude, and integrity central? What about education, knowledge, and a resume of accomplishment and employment? Are the attributes to which we gravitate changing? If so, how and why?

From 11-11m30am

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor speaks to the latest hyperlocal, and international news with commensurate analysis.

From 11:30am-12Noon