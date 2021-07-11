John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporterPublisher /Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit, Ron Matten, Yonkers City Council President Republican Candidate, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor, on Westchester On the Level – Monday, July 12, 2021 from 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic



The broadcast open with White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor John Bailey as it does every Monday.

1. The Willow Ridge Country Club was sold for $13.65 million The golf course was built in 1917, but was closed during part of the Great Depression and during World War II. The club was founded in 1965, but did not own the land until 2013. The 2013 Martin Scorsese film “The Wolf of Wall Street” shot scenes at Willow Ridge. How did the Town of Harrison, NY manage to consummate the purchase. The White Plains Department of Motor Vehicles has applied for and gained approval from the White Plains Common Council to move from its present premises at The Westchester Mall a/k/a The Source, at 1 Maple Street. The Westchester mall, houses the Cheesecake. What was the catalyst for the DMV’s move? From 10-10:30am.

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit focuses on a panoply of issues/concerns:

President Joe Biden is set to sign sweeping legislation via executive order intended to curb the power of big business by stamping out anti-competitive practices that harm smaller rivals. 72 measures were unveiled on Friday, July 9th which includes a ban on non-compete clauses for workers. It will span industries from technology, transport, healthcare, and banking. Additionally called for is stronger enforcement of anti-trust laws which will likely engage greater scrutiny of mergers and acquisitions. The move is part of a broader push by the Biden Administration to tackle concentrated corporate power, even usurp an anticipated Congressional initiative to rewrite competition policy for large tech companies. Biden’s order also directs the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to work with states and tribes to import prescription drugs from Canada in an effort to lower the costs of medicine Pushback from a tech think-tank suggested instead of changing anti-trust rules the White House should ensure agencies enforce existing antitrust laws. For everything else the White House is admonished to defer to Congress. The banking business suggest they are among the most competitive The rationale by Pres. Biden is to shift the balance of power away from corporations toward smaller businesses, and lower and middle class households. While the plan is defined, at issue is how much of the plan will be implemented. Many if the provisions are encouraged but not mandated by law. Is this a test run likely to lead to enactment in law? From 10:30am-11am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor. From. Speaks to the latest hyperlocal, and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11-11:30am.

Ron Matten, endorsed Republican candidate vying to serve as Yonkers next City Council President speaks to the challenges faced by those vying to represent any and all constituents in Yonkers. What matters when running for elected office? Is political dogma important? Is personality, ethics, demeanor, attitude, and integrity central? What about education, knowledge, and resume of accomplishment and employment? Are the attributes to which we gravitate changing? If so, how and why? From 11:30am-12Noon