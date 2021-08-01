Mount Vernon Forward Celebrates Victory in City Council Race, Calls for ‘Commitment to Unity” in Moving City Forward

MOUNT VERNON, NY — July 31, 2021 — The Board of Elections has completed its historic hand recount of the closest election in Mount Vernon history and confirmed Cathlin Gleason’s victory by three votes – completing the Mount Vernon Forward team’s overall victory in the race for three City Council seats in a primary election that will help define our city’s future.

The team of Danielle Browne, Cathlin Gleason and Ed Poteat will be the Democratic nominees for City Council in November, joining Comptroller nominee Darren Morton and incumbent County Legislator Tyrae Woodson-Samuels on a unified ticket that signals a new day in Mount Vernon politics.

“Allow me to remind everyone within the sound of my voice that every vote matters!” said a jubilant Gleason, who waited for a month since the June 22nd primary for her victory to be confirmed. “More seriously, we need to work together in Mount Vernon, to unify and commit to a better future. I’m thrilled with these results today, and deeply honored to be called to service by the voters of Mount Vernon.”

Gleason, Browne and Poteat thanked the Board of Elections, Reginald Lafayette and Doug Colety and all Board of Election workers for their hard work, as well as their opponents for their willingness to step forward. And they reiterated their pledge of unity and transparency, as they prepare for the general election on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

“We will continue to talk with the people of Mount Vernon right through November and into January. Thanks to so many of you, including our incredible volunteers and campaign team, we have created a lasting movement for change in this great city. It has been a joy to work together, learn from each other, and collaborate on a vision for a better Mount Vernon. We also thank all of our opponents for City Council and look forward to sitting down with each of them, and working with their supporters in November. After this long election campaign, now is the time for all of us to come together to move Mount Vernon forward.”

Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard, who endorsed the Mount Vernon Forward vision and its slate of candidates, called for unity and collaboration: “January is coming and that means this fine team of public servants will work hard through the general election to move Mount Vernon Forward. But we must begin to unify now, to get through these months, and build a partnership that will allow our team to hit the ground running. I couldn’t be prouder of these Democratic nominees, and look forward to working closely with them in City Hall.”

Darren Morton, Democratic nominee for Comptroller:

“Now that the primary election is behind us and the people of Mount Vernon have chosen their leadership, it is time for us to face forward. We must be dedicated to work collectively as Democrats to restore trust. It won’t be easy, there is work to be done – especially on our city’s finances – but we now have the team in place that will raise up collaboration and commitment to all in our community.”

Tyrae Woodson-Samuels, incumbent Democratic nominee for Westchester County Legislator:

“The people have spoken and we have an incredibly strong Democratic team to move Mount Vernon Forward. This is a new day for our city, a new day for our Democratic party, and we’ve got our work cut out for us. I’m thrilled for Cathlin, Danielle, and Ed – and for my colleague Dr. Morton – and look forward to working closely with them as we change Mount Vernon.”