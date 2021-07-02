Nader Sayegh, New York State Assemblyman (AD-90), Richard Thomas, Former Mount Vernon Mayor, and Hezi Aris, Mount Vernon Tribune   /  Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Friday, July 2, 2021 from 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11957968

The subject matter is noted herein.

MOUNT VERNON, NY and YONKERS, NY — July 2, 2021 — NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90) brings us up to speed on the accomplishments of the New York State Legislature as it impacts NYS Assembly District 90, represented by Dr. Nader Sayegh. Tune in from 10-11am.

Richard Thomas, former Mount Vernon Mayor speaks thereafter with respect to issues that continue to challenge the fortunes of the City of Mount Vernon, NY, as well as those that have been revealed by the seemingly vanquished candidates of years past who may not sustain their helm, instead eclipsed by new faces who have conducted their campaign with compassion, integrity, and an ethical demeanor long forgotten. The challenges will be fought within the hallowed halls of the Board of Elections. After the challenges are declared, a new political landscape may transform the City of Mount Vernon. Time will tell. From 11am-12Noon.

Hezi Aris, Mount Vernon Tribune / Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor is your host today.