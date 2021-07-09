Nader Sayegh, New York State Assemblyman (AD-90), Richard Thomas, Former Mount Vernon Mayor, and Hezi Aris, Mount Vernon Tribune   /  Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Friday, July 9, 2021 from 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11967882

The subject matter is noted herein.

MOUNT VERNON, NY and YONKERS, NY — July 2, 2021 — NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90) brings us up to speed on the concerns over which the New York State Legislature is likely to focus when they reconvene in November 2021. Is there any conjecture what may be of uppermost importance as 2021 come to a close? What issues are presently contemplated to take center stage. FR om 10-11am.

Richard Thomas, former Mount Vernon Mayor speaks thereafter with respect to issues that continue to challenge the fortunes of the City of Mount Vernon, NY, as well as those that have been revealed by the seemingly vanquished candidates of years past who may not sustain their helm, instead eclipsed by new faces who have conducted their campaign with compassion, integrity, and an ethical demeanor long forgotten. Some of the contests for elected office have been proven to close to call. Was Mount Vernon grasping to hold on to the past as others intended to forge a new pathway into the future? What are Mount Vernon’s prospects today and how, if at all have the Primary Elections informed Mount Vernonites the road they must travel. Where will the elected take the city? Will the city move in lockstep with those they elected, or will those elected be dismissive of the electorate who forged a win expecting these new candidates to extol their needs, desires, and hopes. is there a sense that these winning candidates will deliver on their word? From 11am-12Noon.

Hezi Aris, Mount Vernon Tribune / Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor is your host today.