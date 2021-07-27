Oren M. Levin-Waldman, Socio—Economic Research Scholar, Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Mount Vernon, NY Mayor, and Hezi Aris, Mount Vernon Tribune – Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 10am-12Noon

MOUNT VERNON, NY; NEWARK, NJ, and YONKERS, NY — July 14, 2021 — The broadcast opens to Oren M. Levin-Waldman, SocioEconomic Research Scholar speaking to his most recent essay, “Contrary to the Neoclassical Model of Competitive Markets, Wages Are Not Set Naturally”. From 10-11am. https://www.yonkerstribune.com/2021/07/contrary-to-the-neoclassical-model-of-competitive-markets-wages-are-not-set-naturally-by-oren-m-levin-waldman

Hezi Aris, Mount Vernon Tribune / Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor follows speaking about the most recent hyperlocal and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11-11:30am.

Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Mount Vernon Mayor, reveals the continuing financial burden that seemingly will not be eclipsed until the 2022 City Council membership get sworn-in. We make inquiry if any form of relief can present itself until the fateful day next year. We ask whether qnything can can be done to mitigate present harsps as the city awaits 2022. From 11:30am-12Noon..

