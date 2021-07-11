PBA of New York State Welcomes Seth Agata as New Executive Director

Agata Brings Decades of Government Leadership and Public Ethics Experience at a Critical Time When Law Enforcement Professionals Across the Nation Tackle Issues of Diversity and Accountability.

ALBANY, NY — July 11, 2021 — The PBA of New York State (PBANYS), the union representing nearly 1,200 University Police, Park Police, Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Officers, on Friday, July 9, 2021, announced that Seth Agata will assume the role of Executive Director for PBANYS. Agata will leave his private law practice and replace Dan De Federicis who has held the position since the establishment of the union in 2011.

Agata comes to PBANYS from the law firm of Jenner & Block where he was co-chair of the Lobbying Law and Government Ethics Practice and Special Counsel in the Litigation Department. Prior to joining Jenner & Block, Agata held a number of high-profile positions within government, most recently having served as the Executive Director of the Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE). Agata also served as Chair of the New York State Public Employment Relations Board (PERB), Acting Counsel in the Executive Chamber of the Governor, Counsel for Investigations in the Office of the State Comptroller, as well as legal and policy positions within the State Assembly and a myriad of local government positions.

“I am excited to take over the role of Executive Director with the PBA of New York State and consider myself very fortunate to build on the solid foundation Dan De Federicis, Ryan Law and the PBA leadership have built over the past decade,” said Agata. “As Executive Director I will serve and protect our membership with the same passion and dedication that they display every day for the residents of our great state.”

Founding Executive Director for PBANYS, Dan De Federicis, said, “I have had the honor and privilege to be with PBANYS since day one. Over the past decade we’ve seen a number of challenges as an organization and as a state, and the men and women of PBANYS have always risen to the occasion. Words cannot express the admiration I have for our members. As I retire and begin the next chapter of my life, I know that the future of our members will be in good hands with Seth at the helm. Seth’s experience in labor relations and ethics is unparalleled, and he is highly regarded and respected on both sides of the aisle.”

Agata will assume the role of Executive Director during the first week of August.

ABOUT: Established in 2011, the Police Benevolent Association of New York State (PBA of New York State), is a law enforcement labor union representing the interests of approximately 1,200 members of the New York State Agency Police Services Unit (APSU). The PBA of New York State is the exclusive bargaining agent for the New York State University (SUNY) Police, the New York State Environmental Conservation Police, the New York State Park Police, and the New York State Forest Rangers. Our members police and protect New York State’s public universities and colleges; state parks and historic sites; and they enforce state laws and protect our lands and forests and ensure environmental safety and quality throughout the state.

SOURCE: Michael P. Bucci, Public Affairs